Katy Perry's Blue Origin Flight Criticized By Environmental Activist

Katy Perry's recent suborbital trip with Blue Origin drew praise for its all-female crew, but one environmental activist says the flight missed the mark.

In response, environmental influencer Laura Young, 27, condemned the pop star for a "glossy PR moment" made on the brief space trip rather than a real accomplishment.

"Any celebrity space flight would get backlash, but it was tough seeing this mission framed as groundbreaking when it lacked depth," Young told The Mirror. "And ironically, the fact it was all women made the criticism sting more, because we all hoped it would be more meaningful."

Touted as one of the most significant flights in history, it included Perry and her fellow passengers, Gayle King and producer Kerianne Flynn, as well as astronauts Aisha Bowe and Lauren Sanchez alongside activist Amanda Nguyen. In honor of her young daughter Daisy, Perry brought a daisy.

"I thought it was lovely that Katy brought a daisy for her daughter," Young said. "But Daisy might learn more about protecting the planet by joining Rainbows and earning her Eco Award. Inspiration doesn't have to leave the atmosphere. It can start right here, in your local community."

Environmental Concerns Spark Debate

Girlguiding's environmental ambassador, Young, said she was disappointed the action plan was not science-based.

"It looked more like a glossy PR moment than a genuine push for progress in science or space exploration," she said. "Nor has the importance of space science been highlighted throughout the media splash from the celebrity passengers."

Young argued against the potential climate impact of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, a launch vehicle the company has touted as reusable and powered by a liquid oxygen and hydrogen mixture, which would produce only water vapor.

"We're being told to recycle, cut down on flying, and lower our carbon footprints – and then we watch celebrities rocket into space for under 11 minutes," she said. "Emissions from this rocket eat away at the ozone layer, and do untold damage to our incredibly important atmosphere."

Young said she hoped to leave her flight feeling empowered, but came away disappointed. "It was sold as empowering, but it didn't really show the work or the expertise behind real progress in these fields. It felt like faux feminism – style over substance," she said.

However, others celebrated the flight as a symbolic win for women in STEM, describing it as an inspiration for generations of female innovators to come.

