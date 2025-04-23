Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney And Ex-Fiancé Jonathan Davino Spotted In Florida: Are They Back Together?

By
Sydney Sweeney and Ex-Fiancé Jonathan Davino Spotted in Low-Key Day
Sydney Sweeney attends the Lionsgate presentation during 2025 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sydney Sweeney, known for her roles in "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus," was seen spending time with her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino over the weekend, sparking talk that the two may be reconnecting.

The former couple was spotted in the Florida Keys, seen walking side-by-side and enjoying a quiet outing with Sweeney's new German Shepherd puppy, Sully.

This marks the second time in April that the actress and entrepreneur have been photographed together. Earlier this month, they were seen having lunch in Los Angeles while trying to keep a low profile.

But this time, Sweeney didn't seem concerned with hiding from the cameras. Dressed casually in oversized denim shorts, a white sweater, and a blue-and-white baseball cap, she appeared relaxed and comfortable, TMZ said.

Davino, too, seemed to be in good spirits. Witnesses noted him smiling as he followed Sweeney out of a local eatery. While no signs of public affection were reported, one onlooker said Davino appeared to touch Sweeney's back gently during their stroll.

However, the actress was not wearing her engagement ring, which many fans took as a sign that the couple may not officially be back together just yet.

Sweeney and Davino Spark Reunion Rumors with Florida Sighting

The sighting has fans wondering if the two are reconsidering their relationship. After all, the pair has a history—Sweeney and Davino dated for nearly seven years before ending their engagement in January 2025.

The split was publicly confirmed in March, just two months before their planned wedding.

Despite the breakup, it seems the pair has remained on friendly terms. Their time together in Florida may also be tied to Sweeney's new life chapter; she purchased a luxurious oceanfront home in the area last year. Perhaps the location is offering them a peaceful escape from the Hollywood spotlight.

According to DailyMail, Sweeney has been busy since the split. She took a girls' trip to Africa and recently posted a playful Instagram update introducing Sully, calling him her "best friend" and "nap buddy."

Fans flooded the comments, some joking that the pup was a replacement for Davino. There's no official word from Sweeney's representatives regarding the reunion rumors.

