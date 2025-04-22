Woman Pretended To Be ICE Agent In Attempt To Abduct Ex-Boyfriend's Wife: Police

A Florida woman was arrested after impersonating an immigration agent in an attempt to abduct her ex-boyfriend's wife.

Latrance Battle allegedly went to the victim's workplace in Panama City Beach wearing black clothing, including an "ICE" shirt, a black hat and a white face mask on April 10, Panama City News Herald reported. Battle approached the victim, flashed her shirt and a "Sheriff's Office" card, then asked her to come with her. The victim, who is in the process of obtaining U.S. citizenship, said she complied because she was terrified.

The victim updated her boss then left in Battle's vehicle to prevent the situation from escalating. The victim became increasingly suspicious after her phone was taken when she tried to call her lawyer and Battle began "talking bad" about her husband. Battle also told the victim she would "suffer the consequences" of her husband's actions, court documents revealed.

Battle parked in an apartment complex and told the victim to follow her to a nearby unit. However, the victim saw "a clear tackle box and other stuff" in the car's trunk, and used a passerby's phone to contact police while Battle was inside the apartment.

The victim also contacted her husband, who said the "agent's" description matched an ex-girlfriend he has an injunction against for dating violence.

Police located and detained Battle before she fled to Alabama, according to a Facebook post from the Bay County Sheriff's Office. She was charged with kidnapping in commission of a felony, robbery by sudden snatching, impersonating a law enforcement officer in commission of a felony and felony violation of probation.

She is currently being held without bail.

Originally published on Latin Times