U.S. Crime & Justice

Woman Pretended To Be ICE Agent In Attempt To Abduct Ex-Boyfriend's Wife: Police

By
ICE Fake_04222025_1
A Florida woman was arrested for impersonating an ICE agent to kidnap her ex-boyfriend's wife.

A Florida woman was arrested after impersonating an immigration agent in an attempt to abduct her ex-boyfriend's wife.

Latrance Battle allegedly went to the victim's workplace in Panama City Beach wearing black clothing, including an "ICE" shirt, a black hat and a white face mask on April 10, Panama City News Herald reported. Battle approached the victim, flashed her shirt and a "Sheriff's Office" card, then asked her to come with her. The victim, who is in the process of obtaining U.S. citizenship, said she complied because she was terrified.

The victim updated her boss then left in Battle's vehicle to prevent the situation from escalating. The victim became increasingly suspicious after her phone was taken when she tried to call her lawyer and Battle began "talking bad" about her husband. Battle also told the victim she would "suffer the consequences" of her husband's actions, court documents revealed.

Battle parked in an apartment complex and told the victim to follow her to a nearby unit. However, the victim saw "a clear tackle box and other stuff" in the car's trunk, and used a passerby's phone to contact police while Battle was inside the apartment.

The victim also contacted her husband, who said the "agent's" description matched an ex-girlfriend he has an injunction against for dating violence.

Police located and detained Battle before she fled to Alabama, according to a Facebook post from the Bay County Sheriff's Office. She was charged with kidnapping in commission of a felony, robbery by sudden snatching, impersonating a law enforcement officer in commission of a felony and felony violation of probation.

She is currently being held without bail.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Ice, Florida, Abduction, Kidnapping, Immigration, Felony

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Volz

Man Who Held Parents At Gunpoint And Claimed To Be 'Jesus' Killed In Police Shootout

Courthouse
Trump Admin Directs Judges To Fast-Track 'Legally Deficient' Asylum Applications
US visa
Is ICE Targeting Muslim Students? Lawsuits Mount After 1,400 Visas Suddenly Revoked
Michelle and Barack Obama
Barack And Michelle Obama Spotted On Rare Date Night As Split Rumors Persist
Trump Opens Massive Marine Protected Area to Commercial Fishing
DOGE Slashes 'Black Lung' Healthcare As Trump Promises To Bring Back More Mining Jobs
Editor's Pick
A poster of the pope at his primary school, Nuestra Senora de la Misericordia School in Flores, Buenos Aires
Tech

Who Is Pietro Parolin? Crypto Bettors' Current Top Choice To Succeed Pope Francis

Francis was the first pope from the Americas and from the southern hemisphere
World

Francis: Radical Leader Who Broke The Papal Mould

Amazon Shuts Down Appstore for Android Phones After 14 Years
Tech

Amazon Chinese Sellers Are Raising Prices—Is It Still Worth It to Buy Their Products?

IU
Entertainment

10 Best Modern K-Dramas Starring K-Pop Idols