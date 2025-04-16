Entertainment

Former Miss Mexico Turned Politician Daniela Miruvska Arrested For Robbery

By
daniela miruvska

Former beauty queen turned politician Daniela Miruvska is under arrest in Mexico City, confirmed the authorities. Miruvska, a member of Mexico's ruling Morena party, is facing charges of property usurpation and theft regarding a 2022 property dispute.

The dispute, which allegedly took place in the Fuentes de Satélite neighborhood of Mexico City, involves a property that Miruvska had granted to another person under a lifetime usufruct agreement, which means that while she keeps the ownership of the place, the person can use it and benefit from it freely forever.

A post shared by instagram

According to the plaintiff, the problems started when Miruvska and another individual claimed ownership and called the police, accusing workers the person who has not been identified had hired to work in the house of trespassing.

The very next day, Miruvska reportedly returned with a locksmith and local police, evicted the people inside, and took control of the house.

Months later, during a May 2024 court hearing, the plaintiff reported that numerous valuable items had vanished from the home, including spa equipment, clothing, jewelry, laptops, official documents, and roughly 250,000 pesos in cash, equivalent to about $15,000 USD.

This prompted the State of Mexico Attorney General's Office to launch a formal investigation, and a judge signed an arrest warrant, executed on April 15, 2025.

A post shared by instagram

Miruvska rose to local fame after winning the 'Señorita Estado de México' beauty pageant in 2016. By 2019, she was named director of the Municipal Women's Institute in Atizapán, although she resigned from the post within months.

A post shared by instagram

In 2024, she registered as a local congressional candidate in Mexico State's District 26 under Morena, the party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Miruvska is also known in social circles as the former partner of Carlos Román Marín, a public figure in the region.

As of now, Morena has not issued a statement regarding Miruvska's legal troubles or her status within the party. Her arrest comes at a time when Mexico is under increased scrutiny over political corruption and impunity, particularly among lower-level public officials and political candidates.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Beauty, Pageant, Queen, Mexico, City, Politician, Arrested, Robbery, Charges, Court, Case

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Students from MIT, Harvard University and other schools rally in April 2024 against Israel's military campaign in Gaza

Harvard Sees $2.2 Billion In Funding Frozen After Defying Trump

Arizona National Guard Monitors Mexican Border
US Troops Could Detain Migrants After Being Given Control Of Land On Southern Border
Graciela Castellanos' daughter
Woman Accused Of Drowning Her Daughter Had Just Discovered Her Legal Status Might Be Rejected, Fiancé Says
Russia Suggests North Korea Resume Nuclear Weapon Program, Creating Fear of Potential World War III in Europe
North Korea Is Quietly Powering Russia's War Machine In Ukraine, Report Says
A Worried Michigan Teen Called Police to Check on His
Teen Being Sextorted Killed Himself After Worried Friend Called Police For Welfare Check
Editor's Pick
The global pandemic caused stock markets around the world to crash in 2020
Finance & Investments

The Worst Market Crashes Since 1929

Vivek Economy_04052025_1
Politics

Vivek Ramaswamy Promises To 'Unleash Economic Boom' In Ohio

Measles
Health

Measles Across Texas And Beyond — Over 500 Cases As Deadly Outbreak Spreads

US government shutdown vote
Economy

Senate GOP's Budget Plan: $1.5T In Tax Cuts, $5T Debt Limit Hike—What You Need To Know