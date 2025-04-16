Former Miss Mexico Turned Politician Daniela Miruvska Arrested For Robbery

Former beauty queen turned politician Daniela Miruvska is under arrest in Mexico City, confirmed the authorities. Miruvska, a member of Mexico's ruling Morena party, is facing charges of property usurpation and theft regarding a 2022 property dispute.

The dispute, which allegedly took place in the Fuentes de Satélite neighborhood of Mexico City, involves a property that Miruvska had granted to another person under a lifetime usufruct agreement, which means that while she keeps the ownership of the place, the person can use it and benefit from it freely forever.

According to the plaintiff, the problems started when Miruvska and another individual claimed ownership and called the police, accusing workers the person who has not been identified had hired to work in the house of trespassing.

The very next day, Miruvska reportedly returned with a locksmith and local police, evicted the people inside, and took control of the house.

Months later, during a May 2024 court hearing, the plaintiff reported that numerous valuable items had vanished from the home, including spa equipment, clothing, jewelry, laptops, official documents, and roughly 250,000 pesos in cash, equivalent to about $15,000 USD.

This prompted the State of Mexico Attorney General's Office to launch a formal investigation, and a judge signed an arrest warrant, executed on April 15, 2025.

Miruvska rose to local fame after winning the 'Señorita Estado de México' beauty pageant in 2016. By 2019, she was named director of the Municipal Women's Institute in Atizapán, although she resigned from the post within months.

In 2024, she registered as a local congressional candidate in Mexico State's District 26 under Morena, the party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Miruvska is also known in social circles as the former partner of Carlos Román Marín, a public figure in the region.

As of now, Morena has not issued a statement regarding Miruvska's legal troubles or her status within the party. Her arrest comes at a time when Mexico is under increased scrutiny over political corruption and impunity, particularly among lower-level public officials and political candidates.

Originally published on Latin Times