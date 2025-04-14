Motive Surfaces For Cody Balmer's Attempt To Burn Down Residence Of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

Investigators have revealed that the man who attempted to ignite the residence of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro during the weekend was motivated largely by financial issues. They are digging into records to check whether 38-year-old Cody Balmer was experiencing financial problems, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News' affiliate in Philadelphia.

Balmer used Molotov cocktails to start the fire, the criminal complaint against him detailed. He threw them inside the mansion after breaking a window with a hammer. He also planned to use the tool to beat Shapiro, authorities said.

A mechanic, Balmer turned himself in outside Pennsylvania State Police headquarters. He admitted to "harboring hatred towards Governor Shapiro," police said. He added that he "removed gasoline from a lawn mower and poured it into Heineken bottles he found at his residence" to make the explosive cocktails.

Balmer then walked an hour to the residence to carry out the plan. He then scaled a perimeter fence before throwing the cocktails inside, admitting "it was a possibility that people could be injured by his actions."

Shapiro addressed the incident on Sunday, saying the attack was "not just on our family, but on the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania." "This kind of violence has become far too common in our society, and it has to stop," he added.

Last night at the Governor’s Residence, we experienced an attack not just on our family, but on the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.



This kind of violence has become far too common in our society, and it has to stop. pic.twitter.com/5HP5JSvgfc — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) April 13, 2025

"We do know that this attack was targeted... this type of violence is not okay," added Shapiro, who hours before had celebrated the first night of the Jewish holiday Passover with his family. "And I don't give a damn if it's coming from one particular side or the other, directed at one particular party or another," he added.

Shapiro addressed the possibility that the attack had to do with his religion, saying: "If he was trying to terrorize my family, my friends... hear me on this, we celebrated our faith proudly, no one will deter me from celebrating my faith openly and proudly." However, the primary motive at the moment is financial-related. Officials confirmed the fire caused "a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence."

