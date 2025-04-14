Boston Marathon 2025: Start Times, Course Details, What To Expect On Race Day

The 2025 Boston Marathon is right around the corner, set for Monday, April 21. Whether you're lacing up to run, cheering from the sidelines, or tuning in to follow the excitement, it's time to finalize your race day plans.

Here's everything you need to know about the start times, course, and key details for one of the world's most iconic marathons.

Start Times for the 2025 Boston Marathon

According to the official Boston Marathon website, here's when each division and wave will start on race day:

Military March – 6:00 a.m. EST

– 6:00 a.m. EST Men's Wheelchair Division – 9:06 a.m. EST

– 9:06 a.m. EST Women's Wheelchair Division – 9:09 a.m. EST

– 9:09 a.m. EST Handcycles & Duos – 9:30 a.m. EST

– 9:30 a.m. EST Professional Men – 9:37 a.m. EST

– 9:37 a.m. EST Professional Women – 9:47 a.m. EST

– 9:47 a.m. EST Para Athletics Division – 9:50 a.m. EST

– 9:50 a.m. EST Wave 1 – 10:00 a.m. EST

– 10:00 a.m. EST Wave 2 – 10:25 a.m. EST

– 10:25 a.m. EST Wave 3 – 10:50 a.m. EST

– 10:50 a.m. EST Wave 4 – 11:15 a.m. EST

Note: Start times are subject to change, so it's always a good idea to double-check the latest updates from race organizers.

What Time Does the Boston Marathon End?

Runners have until 5:30 p.m. EST to officially complete the course. That's when the timing clocks shut off and streets begin to reopen.

If you're meeting someone post-race, organizers suggest using the Family Meeting Area on Stuart, Berkeley, and Clarendon Streets, which will be marked with alphabetical signs to help people reunite quickly and easily.

The Boston Marathon Route: From Hopkinton to Copley Square

The race kicks off in Hopkinton, a quiet town in rural Massachusetts. From there, runners will follow a scenic—and at times challenging—26.2-mile route that weaves through eight cities and towns, including:

Ashland

Framingham

Natick

Wellesley (home of the famous "scream tunnel")

Newton, where runners face the notorious Heartbreak Hill

Brookline, offering some final bursts of crowd support

After conquering the Newton Hills and passing Boston College, runners make a key left onto Beacon Street, before turning right onto Hereford Street and then left onto Boylston Street. The race finishes just past the Boston Public Library in Copley Square, one of the most iconic finish lines in distance running.