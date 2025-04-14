U.S.

Helicopter Company That Ran Deadly New York Tour Shuts Down

By AFP news
First responders are seen near the landing skids of a helicopter after it crashed into the Hudson River
First responders are seen near the landing skids of a helicopter after it crashed into the Hudson River AFP

The helicopter tour company behind a crash in New York that killed six people last week is shutting down, US authorities said Sunday.

A senior business executive, his wife and three children died along with the pilot when the helicopter operated by New York Helicopter Tours malfunctioned and plunged into the Hudson River on Thursday.

The family was on a tourism flight over Manhattan, described by the operator as the "ultimate sightseeing tour of New York City."

New York Helicopter Tours is "shutting down their operations immediately," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement on X.

"The FAA will be launching an immediate review of the tour operator's license and safety record," the civil aviation authority said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

Jersey City officials said working theories included a drone collision, a bird strike or mechanical failure.

Video of the incident has emerged showing the fuselage apparently becoming detached from the rotor.

The crash has shone a another light on US aviation safety after a string of deadly crashes, including the collision between a military helicopter and a passenger jet in Washington in January that claimed 67 lives.

A light aircraft also crashed after departing Boca Raton airport in Florida on Friday, with local media reporting three people had been killed after the plane developed a mechanical issue.

Tags
Helicopter, New York, Us
Most Read
Donald Trump

Trump Sends Military To US/Mexico Border To Ramp Up Migrant Detentions, Border Wall Construction

kim kardashian and kanye west divorce
Kim Kardashian Gears Up For Legal War As Kanye West's Sex Tape Tweet Crosses Line
President Donald Trump
Man Used Pseudonym 'Mr. Satan' To Threaten To Assassinate Trump: FBI
Kathan Guzman
Man Who Killed 19-Year Old Girlfriend Mistakenly Released From Georgia Jail
Wisconsin Teen Accused of Killing Parents, Lighting Candles Around Bodies
Teen Killed Parents, Stole Money, Jewelry So He Could Finance Trump Assassination Plot
Editor's Pick
The global pandemic caused stock markets around the world to crash in 2020
Finance & Investments

The Worst Market Crashes Since 1929

Vivek Economy_04052025_1
Politics

Vivek Ramaswamy Promises To 'Unleash Economic Boom' In Ohio

Measles
Health

Measles Across Texas And Beyond — Over 500 Cases As Deadly Outbreak Spreads

US government shutdown vote
Economy

Senate GOP's Budget Plan: $1.5T In Tax Cuts, $5T Debt Limit Hike—What You Need To Know