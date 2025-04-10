U.S.

Helicopter Crash In Hudson River: At Least 4 People Pulled Out Of Water, Fatalities Unknown

The Manhattan skyline from Weehawken, New Jersey, across the Hudson River on Nov. 9, 2024. LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

A helicopter carrying at least four people crashed into the Hudson River Thursday afternoon, prompting a large-scale emergency response from multiple agencies.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. near the West Side Highway and Spring Street, according to the New York Police Department and sources familiar with the investigation. Witness footage from the Citizen app showed the aircraft overturned in the water as rescue boats surrounded the wreckage.

Their conditions have not been disclosed. Officials have not yet confirmed the total number of passengers on board or the helicopter's origin and destination.

Emergency crews from the NYPD, FDNY, Jersey City, and other agencies responded swiftly to the scene.

The U.S. Coast Guard has since halted vessel traffic in the area and established a safety zone around the crash site.

The NYPD advised New Yorkers to expect a heavy emergency presence and potential traffic delays near the West Side Highway and Spring Street as the investigation continues.

Thursday's crash adds to a concerning history of helicopter incidents in the city. Since 1977, at least 32 people have died in helicopter crashes in New York City. The most recent fatal crash occurred in 2019, when a helicopter used for executive transport collided with the roof of a Manhattan skyscraper in restricted airspace, killing the pilot.

Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of Thursday's crash.

This is a developing story.

