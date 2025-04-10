U.S. Politics

Russian-American Ksenia Karelina Freed From Russian Prison, En Route To US

By
Marco Rubio
Latin Times

Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American woman who had been serving a 12-year sentence for treason in Russia, is now free and en route to the United States, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a post on X Thursday, Rubio confirmed the news, stating, "American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States. She was wrongfully detained by Russia for over a year and President Trump secured her release."

Rubio also emphasized that President Trump would continue his efforts to secure the freedom of all American citizens detained abroad. However, it remains unclear whether Karelina's release was part of a broader prisoner swap agreement.

Karelina, who was 33 at the time of her conviction, had been sentenced in August after being found guilty of treason for donating just over $50 to a U.S.-based charity supporting Ukraine. Her trial took place in the same Yekaterinburg court where Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich was convicted of espionage and handed a 16-year prison sentence last year.

Gershkovich was released in a landmark prisoner swap, which also saw the freedom of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, and prominent Putin critic and permanent U.S. resident Vladimir Kara-Murza. The exchange included a number of Russian citizens, including convicted assassin Vadim Krasikov, who were returned to Russia from various countries.

Karelina, a Los Angeles resident and amateur ballerina, became a U.S. citizen in 2021. She had traveled to Russia in January 2024 to visit her 90-year-old grandmother, sister, and parents. Initially planning to stay for only two weeks, the US did not learn of her detention until Feb. 8, 2024.

Her release marks the second time since Donald Trump resumed office that an American citizen has been freed from Russian custody. In February, Marc Fogel, an American teacher detained in Russia for over three years, was released in a swap for Russian money launderer Alexander Vinnik.

Tags
Marco Rubio
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Island

American YouTuber Arrested In India For Illegally Contacting Reclusive Tribe

Iranian walk past a mural on the walls of the former US embassy building in Tehran, dubbed the "Den of Spies" since the Islamic revolution of 1979.
Iran Says Deal Can Be Reached If US Shows Goodwill
President Donald Trump and a map showing the 'Gulf of America' in the Oval Office
Trump Hikes China Tariffs To 125%, Pauses Tariffs On Other Nations Amid Market Turmoil
Jet Set nightclub
Jet Set Night Club Collapse Update: At Least 27 Dead, Ex-MLB Player Trapped Under Rubble
Tattoo design
Utah Police Reveal 'Distinct' Tattoo On Dead Woman's Body Found Wrapped In Plastic
Editor's Pick
The global pandemic caused stock markets around the world to crash in 2020
Finance & Investments

The Worst Market Crashes Since 1929

Vivek Economy_04052025_1
Politics

Vivek Ramaswamy Promises To 'Unleash Economic Boom' In Ohio

Measles
Health

Measles Across Texas And Beyond — Over 500 Cases As Deadly Outbreak Spreads

US government shutdown vote
Economy

Senate GOP's Budget Plan: $1.5T In Tax Cuts, $5T Debt Limit Hike—What You Need To Know