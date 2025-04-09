Business

Cabot Creamery Recalls Nearly One Ton Of Butter Over Possible Fecal Contamination

By
Cabot Creamery
Cheese available for guests to try at the Cabot Creamery booth during the Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray at the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Pier 92 on Oct. 14, 2016 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Cabot Creamery is voluntarily recalling nearly one ton of its Sea Salted Extra Creamy Premium Butter due to potential fecal contamination, according to a notice issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall, announced on March 26 by Cabot's parent company, Agri-Mark, Inc., involves 189 cases—roughly 1,701 pounds—of the 8-ounce butter product, which is sold as two 4-ounce sticks. Affected packages are marked with a best-by date of September 9, 2025, UPC code 0 78354 62038 0, and lot code 090925-055.

Distributed across seven states — Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Arkansas — the butter is being pulled from store shelves due to elevated levels of coliform bacteria, a possible indicator of unsanitary conditions or fecal matter.

While not all coliform bacteria are harmful, their presence in food can suggest the risk of contamination with dangerous pathogens such as E. coli. Certain strains, like E. coli O157:H7, can cause serious illness, especially in vulnerable populations including young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include stomach cramps, vomiting, and bloody diarrhea, and in severe cases, kidney failure.

The FDA has categorized the recall as a Class III event, indicating the product is unlikely to cause serious health consequences. Still, officials are urging caution.

"If you purchased this butter, the safest thing to do is return it to the store where you bought it or dispose of it," said a Cabot Creamery spokesperson. "We're committed to the highest standards of quality and food safety, and we're taking every step necessary to ensure our products meet those standards."

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled butter so far. Consumers are advised to check their refrigerators and discard any affected products.

