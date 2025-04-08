Zelensky: Chinese Nationals Captured Fighting For Russia In Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Tuesday that two Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces have been captured by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk region.

Zelensky detailed the seizure of the prisoners' personal effects — including official documents, bank cards, and other identifying data — raising questions about the extent of China's involvement in the conflict.

"We have information that there are many more Chinese citizens in the occupier's units than just two. We are now finding out all the facts," Zelensky said in a Telegram post. "I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to immediately contact Beijing and find out how China is going to react to this."

Though it remains unclear whether the detained individuals are Chinese military personnel or volunteers, Zelensky didn't mince words about what their presence could mean for the wider geopolitical landscape.

"Russia's involvement of China in this war in Europe, directly or indirectly, is a clear signal that Putin is going to do anything except end the war. He is looking for ways to continue fighting," he added.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry wasted no time in responding. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv had summoned China's chargé d'affaires to formally condemn the development and demand an official explanation.

The revelation comes amid growing scrutiny of China's role in supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. Senior U.S. officials previously told CNN that Beijing has significantly bolstered Russia's defense industry — supplying drone engines, cruise missile tech, microelectronics, and even raw materials for explosives.

Compounding the situation, Moscow has also ramped up military cooperation with North Korea. In January, Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean soldiers operating in Russia's Kursk region — just weeks after Pyongyang and Moscow signed a mutual defense pact.