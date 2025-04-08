World

Zelensky: Chinese Nationals Captured Fighting For Russia In Ukraine

By
Zelensky was born in Kryvyi Rig
AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Tuesday that two Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces have been captured by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk region.

Zelensky detailed the seizure of the prisoners' personal effects — including official documents, bank cards, and other identifying data — raising questions about the extent of China's involvement in the conflict.

"We have information that there are many more Chinese citizens in the occupier's units than just two. We are now finding out all the facts," Zelensky said in a Telegram post. "I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to immediately contact Beijing and find out how China is going to react to this."

Though it remains unclear whether the detained individuals are Chinese military personnel or volunteers, Zelensky didn't mince words about what their presence could mean for the wider geopolitical landscape.

"Russia's involvement of China in this war in Europe, directly or indirectly, is a clear signal that Putin is going to do anything except end the war. He is looking for ways to continue fighting," he added.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry wasted no time in responding. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv had summoned China's chargé d'affaires to formally condemn the development and demand an official explanation.

The revelation comes amid growing scrutiny of China's role in supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. Senior U.S. officials previously told CNN that Beijing has significantly bolstered Russia's defense industry — supplying drone engines, cruise missile tech, microelectronics, and even raw materials for explosives.

Compounding the situation, Moscow has also ramped up military cooperation with North Korea. In January, Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean soldiers operating in Russia's Kursk region — just weeks after Pyongyang and Moscow signed a mutual defense pact.

Tags
Russia, Ukraine, China
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
A house that was almost completely submerged by flooding in Breathitt County, Kentucky is pictured on July 29, 2022

US Weather: Storms That Killed Over A Dozen Move Southeast; 9 States Under Flood Warnings

scarlett johansson pregnancy
Scarlett Johansson's Alleged Stalker Threatened To Bomb 'Saturday Night Live' Studio
Island
American YouTuber Arrested In India For Illegally Contacting Reclusive Tribe
Roller Coaster
Woman Dies In Roller Coaster Accident Months Before Wedding
Iranian walk past a mural on the walls of the former US embassy building in Tehran, dubbed the "Den of Spies" since the Islamic revolution of 1979.
Iran Says Deal Can Be Reached If US Shows Goodwill
Editor's Pick
Israeli protesters demand an end to the war in Gaza and mock the 'Qatargate' scandal
World

What Is The 'Qatargate' Scandal Roiling Israel?

Both fields are set for development in the North Sea off Scotland
World

Terrifying 'Supergiant' Sea Creature Found Lurking Underwater — And It's Not What You Think!

Donald Trump
Politics

Trump 'Not Joking' About A Third Term: Here's Why Experts Say It May Be Possible

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk listens as US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House
Politics

Is Elon Musk Stepping Down From DOGE: What You Need To Know