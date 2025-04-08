Trump Sets April 9 Deadline For China Tariff Withdrawal Or 50% Reprisal

President Donald Trump has warned that the U.S. will impose a new 50% tariff on Chinese imports if Beijing does not cancel its planned 34% tax on American goods.

The warning came in a Truth Social post on Monday, just a day before the April 9 deadline he set for China to act.

"If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long-term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th," Trump wrote.

This latest threat is part of a larger trade policy push that Trump has dubbed "Liberation Day," which began on April 2.

That day, he announced a 10% tariff on nearly all imports from about 90 countries, including China and many members of the European Union. His goal, he said, is to correct trade imbalances that hurt American workers and businesses.

China's 34% tariff, which is set to start on April 10, was announced after Trump first placed a similar tax on Chinese goods.

According to the BBC, if Trump follows through with the additional 50%, total US tariffs on Chinese imports would climb to a staggering 104%.

That figure includes other tariffs he put in place earlier this year—20% to stop fentanyl-related imports and another 34% announced last week.

US Families Could Pay $3,789 More Under Tariffs

The trade fight is causing worries around the world. Economists warn that higher tariffs usually lead to price hikes for everyday products.

The Yale Budget Lab says the current tariffs could already cost US families an extra $3,789 per year. If new tariffs are added, that number could rise even more, CBS News said.

"Tariffs end up hitting American consumers the hardest," said one trade expert. Stores that import goods—like Walmart—pay these tariffs first and often pass the extra cost on to shoppers.

China's response has been sharp. The Chinese embassy in the US called the new tariffs "economic bullying," and said China would protect its rights. "Pressuring or threatening China is not a right way to engage," a spokesperson said.

Despite the rising tension, Trump said talks with other countries will continue. He also confirmed that negotiations with Japan and Israel are underway, but warned that no talks will be held with China unless it drops the 34% tax.

"We're not looking at a pause," Trump added. "It's now America first."

