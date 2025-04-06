U.S. Crime & Justice

Sex Worker Killed Man When He Asked For Refund After Finding Out She Was Transgender

By
Leniyah Butler
Leniyah Butler, 21, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

A San Francisco sex worker killed a man who demanded a refund after finding out she was transgender.

Leniyah Butler, 21, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a client unnamed by federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors stated that Butler performed a sex act on the man in November 2023. When Butler revealed that she was transgender, the man demanded a refund and that Butler get out of his car. During the altercation, Butler shot the man in the eye, killing him.

Once the man was dead, Butler stole his car, attempted to wipe away fingerprints and DNA, and then spent the rest of the morning scattering the physical evidence, including the murder weapon.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the victim's family, whose son and brother was taken from them prematurely, and hope today's verdict brings some measure of justice," said Acting United States Attorney Patrick D. Robbins. "We commend the swift actions of the FBI agents, who promptly and thoroughly investigated this case from the moment the victim's body was found in the Presidio."

Butler was quoted in court documents stating that she felt her actions were justified, according to the San Francisco Chronicle: "Say that I apologize to anyone I hurt, but my life was in danger, and I felt like I had to defend myself in that moment or it would have been me. I don't think I should say sorry to nobody because ... I don't feel sorry for smoking him."

Butler is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27, 2025. The maximum statutory penalty Butler faces is 15 years and a fine of $250,000, plus restitution if appropriate.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
San francisco, California, Transgender, Shooting, Manslaughter
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
scarlett johansson pregnancy

Scarlett Johansson's Alleged Stalker Threatened To Bomb 'Saturday Night Live' Studio

Stephanie Demetrius
Teacher With History Of Homicidal Threats Hired Student To Kill Husband: Police
Russia has momentum in many areas of the front in Ukraine
Russia To Deploy 150,000 More Troops In Ukraine As Frontline Tensions Escalate
Jose Gregorio Gonzalez
ICE To Temporarily Release Migrant Detained Before He Could Donate Kidney To His Brother
US President Donald Trump suggested tariffs could be wielded to persuade Beijing to approve the sale of social media app TikTok
Trump Gives TikTok Extra 75 Days To Find Buyer
Editor's Pick
Israeli protesters demand an end to the war in Gaza and mock the 'Qatargate' scandal
World

What Is The 'Qatargate' Scandal Roiling Israel?

Both fields are set for development in the North Sea off Scotland
World

Terrifying 'Supergiant' Sea Creature Found Lurking Underwater — And It's Not What You Think!

Donald Trump
Politics

Trump 'Not Joking' About A Third Term: Here's Why Experts Say It May Be Possible

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk listens as US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House
Politics

Is Elon Musk Stepping Down From DOGE: What You Need To Know