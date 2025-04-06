Sex Worker Killed Man When He Asked For Refund After Finding Out She Was Transgender

A San Francisco sex worker killed a man who demanded a refund after finding out she was transgender.

Leniyah Butler, 21, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a client unnamed by federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors stated that Butler performed a sex act on the man in November 2023. When Butler revealed that she was transgender, the man demanded a refund and that Butler get out of his car. During the altercation, Butler shot the man in the eye, killing him.

Once the man was dead, Butler stole his car, attempted to wipe away fingerprints and DNA, and then spent the rest of the morning scattering the physical evidence, including the murder weapon.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the victim's family, whose son and brother was taken from them prematurely, and hope today's verdict brings some measure of justice," said Acting United States Attorney Patrick D. Robbins. "We commend the swift actions of the FBI agents, who promptly and thoroughly investigated this case from the moment the victim's body was found in the Presidio."

Butler was quoted in court documents stating that she felt her actions were justified, according to the San Francisco Chronicle: "Say that I apologize to anyone I hurt, but my life was in danger, and I felt like I had to defend myself in that moment or it would have been me. I don't think I should say sorry to nobody because ... I don't feel sorry for smoking him."

Butler is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27, 2025. The maximum statutory penalty Butler faces is 15 years and a fine of $250,000, plus restitution if appropriate.

