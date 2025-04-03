Business

Amazon Enters TikTok Ownership Battle With Unexpected Acquisition Offer

By
Amazon Enters TikTok Battle With Unexpected Acquisition Offer
Traffic signs are seen in front of the logo of US online retail giant Amazon is seen on the facade of a redistribution centre in Horn-Bad Meinberg, western Germany, on December 9, 2024.

Amazon has made an unexpected bid to acquire TikTok, just days before the US government's April 5 deadline for the platform to sever ties with its Chinese owner, ByteDance, or face a ban.

The offer was revealed through a letter addressed to Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to sources familiar with the matter, ABC Net said.

Despite Amazon's late entry into the bidding war, many involved in the discussions are reportedly not taking the company's offer seriously.

With national security concerns fueling the push for TikTok's sale, the sudden move by Amazon has added further intrigue to an already contentious situation.

Amazon's connection to TikTok runs deeper than it may seem. The app, which boasts 170 million US users, has become a major e-commerce hub, with influencers driving sales through TikTok Shop and affiliate links to Amazon's marketplace.

While Amazon previously attempted to create a TikTok-style shopping experience with its now-defunct "Inspire" feature, it failed to gain traction.

The retail giant has remained silent on the bid, declining to comment on its intentions. TikTok also has yet to respond to inquiries about the offer.

Oracle, Blackstone, and Amazon Eye TikTok Takeover

Amazon is not the only company eyeing TikTok. Several high-profile bidders have expressed interest, including a consortium led by billionaire Frank McCourt and another spearheaded by Jesse Tinsley, founder of Employer.com. Additionally, Wyoming entrepreneur Reid Rasner has made an offer estimated at $47.5 billion.

According to NY Times, Oracle and Blackstone have also been in discussions as potential investors.

Oracle, in particular, has a history with TikTok, having previously secured a 12.5% stake in TikTok Global in 2020 when the app faced similar US regulatory pressure.

The sale of TikTok remains uncertain, as ByteDance has maintained that it is not for sale. Complicating matters, the Chinese government has signaled opposition to a forced divestment, potentially blocking any deal.

President Donald Trump, who has publicly voiced support for TikTok despite security concerns, has the power to delay enforcement of the ban. While he previously extended the deadline, it is unclear if he will do so again.

A key hearing on TikTok's fate is scheduled for June 30, where both sides will present their cases. If no sale is finalized, the app could face removal from US app stores, marking a major shift in the digital landscape.

Originally published on vcpost.com

