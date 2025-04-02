Family Of Seven, Including Three Minors, Detained By ICE In Upstate New York

A family of seven has been detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New York, with children among those apprehended.

As reported by NBC5, ICE agents searched a farm in Sackets Harbor and arrested eight individuals. Initially, the agents had responded to the farm looking for one person who was later charged with possession of child pornography. But in addition to his arrest, seven others were taken to a nearby border patrol station. Three of them were students at Sackets Harbor Central School District.

Jennifer Gaffney, superintendent of the district, said three of the individuals arrested were students from her district and detailed to the outlet that they had been taken to a detention center in Texas.

"These are kids," Gaffney told NBC5. "They're classmates, they're good friends, they are wonderful students, and they are part of the fabric of our school community," she added.

The district has reportedly attempted to work with local officials to inquire about their well-being and advocate for their return although school officials have not had direct contact with the family since March 28.

"This isn't about politics to us; this is about kids," Gaffney said. "They need to be returned to their classrooms."

While school officials continue searching for them, the New York State Immigration Council said the home search where the children were found was conducted without a judicial warrant, prompting a response from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"Under Presidents Biden and Trump, I have been clear that I would work with the federal government to help secure our borders and deport violent criminals who pose a threat," Hochul said in a statement. "But I cannot think of any public safety justification for ICE agents to rip an innocent family, including a child in the third grade, from their Sackets Harbor home."

Hochul added that recent events at Sackets Harbor conducted by immigration officials "is not the immigration enforcement promised to the American people," highlighting that the decision to arrest kids "it's just plain cruel."

Gov. Hochul finished her statement by saying she wants the family returned to New York State and for ICE to "immediately answer for these actions."

There will be a rally on April 5 to support the school's efforts to bring the students back. That same day, the Jefferson County Democratic Committee plans to march to border czar Tom Homan's house, as he is from the same county where the children were detained.

