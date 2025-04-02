Entertainment

Val Kilmer's Best Movies Ranked After Legendary 'Top Gun' Actor Dies At 65

By
Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer, who passed away at 65 due to pneumonia, leaves behind a legacy marked by magnetic performances and genre-defining roles. A classically trained actor from Juilliard, Kilmer's range spanned decades, effortlessly shifting from comedy to drama, action to biopic. Here are the standout films that showcase his immense talent.

1. Tombstone (1993)
As Doc Holliday, Kilmer delivered what many consider the performance of his career. His portrayal of the sharp-tongued gunslinger was both haunting and charismatic. "I'm your huckleberry," became an immortal line that still echoes in pop culture.

2. The Doors (1991)
Kilmer transformed into rock legend Jim Morrison with chilling accuracy. From his singing voice to his erratic stage presence, the actor embodied Morrison so thoroughly that even bandmates struggled to tell them apart.

"Fourth Dimension" - 2012 Tribeca Film Festival
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: Actor Val Kilmer attends the "Fourth Dimension" premiere during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival at the AMC Lowes Village on April 24, 2012 in New York City.

3. Top Gun (1986)
Playing Iceman, Kilmer gave a cool, commanding presence opposite Tom Cruise. His rivalry with Maverick added gravitas to what became a defining film of the '80s. He later reprised the role in 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022), offering a poignant farewell.

4. Heat (1995)
Kilmer held his own alongside acting giants Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in this crime masterpiece. His role as Chris Shiherlis gave a grounded, emotional weight to the film's violent chaos.

5. Batman Forever (1995)
Though divisive, Kilmer's turn as Bruce Wayne brought brooding elegance to Gotham. His interpretation remains one of the most memorable among the many actors to don the cape and cowl.

Even in silence following throat cancer, Kilmer's performances continue to speak volumes.

