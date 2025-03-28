Russia Proposes Nuclear Plant For Musk's Mars Mission, Seeks SpaceX Collaboration

Russia has proposed supplying a nuclear power plant for Elon Musk's ambitious Mars mission, according to Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Dmitriev announced Thursday during the Arctic Forum in Murmansk, Russia, suggesting that Russia could offer "small-sized nuclear power plants" to support Musk's plans for space exploration, particularly his goal of sending humans to Mars.

"Russia can offer a small-sized nuclear power plant for a mission to Mars and other advanced technological capabilities," Dmitriev said during his remarks, according to Reuters. He highlighted that Russia's expertise in nuclear technology could be a valuable asset for future space missions.

Dmitriev, who was appointed by the Kremlin to handle negotiations with the U.S. on the ongoing war in Ukraine, expressed his admiration for Musk, describing him as a "great visionary." He also indicated that Russia could play a significant role in the future of Mars exploration. His comments came after a series of discussions regarding potential cooperation between Russia and Musk's SpaceX.

This proposal is part of a broader strategy, with Dmitriev previously stating on March 18 that Russia anticipates talks with Musk in the near future.

The discussions could involve collaboration between Musk's SpaceX and Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, as well as the state-run nuclear energy company, Rosatom. Dmitriev emphasized that Russia's nuclear technology expertise could be a critical asset for Mars missions, especially given the challenges of energy supply in space.

The idea of working with Musk, who has previously discussed the possibility of human landings on Mars as soon as 2029, comes amid renewed U.S.-Russia diplomatic exchanges.

These talks, initiated by President Donald Trump, have aimed to improve relations that have been heavily strained due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Despite the geopolitical tensions, Moscow and Washington continue to cooperate on certain space-related matters, particularly in the field of space exploration.

Musk's company, SpaceX, has been at the forefront of private space travel, with plans to establish a human presence on Mars by the early 2030s. Musk has publicly stated that while a Mars landing could occur as soon as 2029, 2031 is a more realistic timeframe for such a historic mission.