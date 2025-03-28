Accused Tesla Vandal Charged After Scratching ‘Swastika’ into SUV: Police

A Pennsylvania man is facing multiple charges after allegedly vandalizing a Tesla SUV by scratching a swastika into its side while it was parked outside a gym, police said.

The incident occurred on the morning of March 24, at a Planet Fitness in Doylestown Borough. According to officials, the Tesla's cameras captured the suspect parking a silver Lexus beside the vehicle, ducking behind it and using an unknown object to etch what "appeared to be ... in the shape of a swastika" into the SUV's exterior.

After the act of vandalism, the suspect was seen entering the gym, scanning his membership card at the front desk and proceeded to work out. Police identified the man through his gym membership records and Pennsylvania Driver's License photo.

The suspect has been charged with criminal mischief, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Authorities have not disclosed the suspect's identity, but a criminal complaint has been filed in connection with the case.

