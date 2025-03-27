Amazon Pharmacy Chief Medical Officer Vin Gupta Departs After Five Years

Amazon has bid farewell to Dr. Vin Gupta, the chief medical officer of its pharmacy division, marking another leadership shift in the company's expanding healthcare sector.

Gupta, who played a key role in shaping Amazon Pharmacy's strategy, has left after five years with the company.

According to NBC NewYork, Dr. Gupta joined Amazon in 2020 as the company was making significant strides in healthcare.

Over the years, he took on multiple leadership roles, including serving as the Covid response lead and chief medical officer of new products in Amazon's devices and services unit.

His departure comes at a time when Amazon continues to grow its presence in the healthcare industry through acquisitions and service expansions.

In his next career move, Gupta joined Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP as a managing director to oversee a portfolio focused on health innovation.

Dr. Vin Gupta, Amazon Pharmacy's chief medical officer, has left the company after five years. His departure follows other leadership changes in Amazon's healthcare ventures, including One Medical. https://t.co/bax1Yr0CSc pic.twitter.com/3x5Lu5IzPp — The Market Daily (@justtmd_com) March 26, 2025

Amazon Health Services Sees Leadership Shift as Dr. Vin Gupta Exits

In a statement, Gupta emphasized that Manatt, like Amazon, is dedicated to addressing critical healthcare challenges, such as improving access to care and leveraging artificial intelligence in medical services.

"We are grateful to Dr. Gupta for all of his contributions to Amazon Health Services and wish him the best in his next endeavor," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC.

Gupta's departure is part of a broader wave of leadership changes in Amazon's healthcare division. Earlier this month, Trent Green, the CEO of One Medical, announced he would step down in April.

Amazon acquired One Medical for $3.9 billion in 2023, further solidifying its presence in the healthcare space following its 2018 purchase of online pharmacy startup PillPack for approximately $750 million.

During his tenure at Amazon, Gupta played a crucial role in developing and expanding key healthcare services.

He helped launch RxPass, a prescription benefit for US Prime members, and contributed to Amazon's efforts to introduce medication delivery via drones.

His work also extended to Amazon's Grand Challenge incubator, an initiative that aimed to develop innovative healthcare solutions under founder Jeff Bezos.

Originally published on vcpost.com