Damon Dash's Defamation Lawsuit Ends In $4 Million Loss To Josh Webber

Damon Dash’s Defamation Lawsuit Ends in $4 Million Loss
(L-R) Damon Dash, Noel Ashman and Boogie Dash visit the Plumm on February 21, 2009 in New York City.

Music and film producer Damon Dash has been ordered to pay $4 million in a default judgment after losing a defamation lawsuit filed by director Josh Webber.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit, filed in April 2024, stemmed from comments Dash made about Webber on the "Earn Your Leisure" podcast, where he accused the director of stealing from him.

According to court documents, Webber claimed that Dash's remarks directly led to the loss of a lucrative $4 million directing opportunity.

Webber had been set to direct a major project, but the deal was allegedly canceled after Dash's accusations gained traction online.

During the podcast, Dash referenced his prior legal disputes with Webber over the film Dear Frank, which resulted in Dash being ordered to pay Webber and other producers over $800,000.

Dash expressed his frustration, stating, "I had a judgment. And I knew this d***head Chris Brown and Josh Webber and Muddy Waters ... Chris Brown the lawyer. I went through four trials with the same lawyer. What I lost was defamation because these guys trigger me and steal my s*."

Court Orders Damon Dash to Pay $4M After Defaming Josh Webber

Webber argued that these statements were damaging and led to a key investor pulling out of his directing job.

He shared an email from Rock Jacobs, founder of Rebel Entertainment, stating that while Jacobs had not thoroughly investigated the allegations, initial online searches reflected poorly on the situation.

Jacobs explained that their investor, who prioritizes family values, did not want to be linked to any controversy. As a result, Jacobs formally terminated their agreement, HNHH said.

Dash failed to respond to the lawsuit, leading the court to issue a default judgment in Webber's favor.

The ruling adds to Dash's ongoing financial troubles. In 2024, a court ruling mandated the sale of his shares in Roc-A-Fella Records to settle outstanding financial obligations.

Additionally, rapper Cam'ron recently criticized Dash's financial decisions on the "Talk With Flee" podcast, stating that Dash had mismanaged his wealth.

As of now, Dash has not publicly commented on the $4 million judgment. Meanwhile, Webber has expressed relief at the ruling, emphasizing that Dash's false claims cost him a significant career opportunity.

