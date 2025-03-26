World

When Is Eid al-Fitr 2025? All We Know About End Of Ramadan Moon Sighting

By
Ramadan
Muslims gather to break fast, iftar, at Jama Masjid on the first day of Ramadan on March 02, 2025 in Delhi, India. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, reflection, and spiritual growth, typically lasting about 29 to 30 days. D Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

As Ramadan enters its final 10 nights, Muslims worldwide prepare for the imminent celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of fasting. With the expected sighting of the waxing crescent moon at the end of March, nearly 2 billion Muslims around the globe—along with Ohio's Muslim population—will celebrate this festive occasion.

When is Eid al-Fitr 2025?

Eid al-Fitr 2025 is anticipated to be celebrated on either Sunday, March 30, or Monday, March 31, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon, according to Islamic Relief. The holiday falls on the first day of Shawwal, the month following Ramadan in the Islamic lunar calendar. As the Islamic calendar is based on moon sightings, the exact date isn't fixed and is determined the night before.

This means that, much like Muslims across the world, Ohioans observing the holiday won't know for sure whether Eid falls on Sunday or Monday until the crescent moon is seen. Once sighted, the celebrations begin.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr, which translates to "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is one of the two major celebrations in the Islamic calendar, observed annually by Muslims worldwide. Unlike other holidays, Eid is not fixed to a specific Gregorian date. Due to the lunar cycle of the Islamic Hijri calendar, Ramadan and Eid occur approximately 11 days earlier each year. While the holiday is observed on a single day, some Muslims extend the festivities for up to three days.

Eid Traditions: How is the Holiday Celebrated?

On the morning of Eid, Muslims wake up early, prepare food, and head to their local masjids for mandatory prayers. After a month of fasting from dawn until sunset, it's forbidden to fast on Eid day, so Muslims break their fast with a celebratory meal.

While Eid traditions may differ by region or country, families often gather for meals, enjoy sweets, and exchange gifts. Children also receive "Eidi," gifts of money, from relatives. The day is marked by a sense of unity, joy, and gratitude, bringing Muslims together to celebrate the end of Ramadan's period of fasting and reflection.

As Eid approaches, Muslims across the world, including those in Ohio, are preparing to celebrate the end of Ramadan with prayers, feasts, and time spent with loved ones, marking a joyful conclusion to the month-long observance.

