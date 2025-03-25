Instagram Comments Disappear, Facebook Down: Users Report Meta Outage

Facebook and Instagram are currently facing a widespread outage, with millions of users experiencing difficulties accessing the platforms, according to Down Detector. The issue began suddenly and is affecting users across multiple regions. Meta, the parent company of both platforms, has not yet provided an official statement regarding the cause of the disruption.

Instagram, one of the most popular social media platforms, has been hit particularly hard, with users reporting technical issues throughout the day. Many took to the X platform to voice their frustrations, with complaints including malfunctioning explore tabs and invisible comments on posts.

For some users, the app continued to function normally, while others were greeted with error messages when trying to access their accounts. The most common complaint was the inability to see comments on posts, which led to widespread frustration among users.

The outage, which started on March 25, 2025, has been especially significant across the U.S., from the East Coast to the West.

However, as of now, Meta has not offered any official explanation for the problem or a timeline for when the platforms will be fully restored.

While users are trying various workarounds to access their accounts and functions, the exact time frame for a resolution remains uncertain.

This is a developing story.