Entertainment

Kanye West Flees To Japan After Troubling Social Media Rants

By
Kanye West
Enstarz

Controversial rapper Kanye West has reportedly fled to Tokyo, Japan, following a series of explosive social media rants that targeted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and their children.

Sources close to the situation revealed that West traveled to Tokyo late last week to decompress. One insider who spoke to TMZ said Los Angeles can be a trigger to West—who now goes by Ye—but that the rapper calmed down after he touched down in Japan.

"As soon as he got there, he instantly calmed down," the source said. "When he's in Tokyo, he feels completely disconnected and calm."

It is not immediately clear if West is still in Tokyo. It was also unclear if his wife, Bianca Censori, traveled with him, but one source who spoke to the outlet noted that she had stayed in Japan until this weekend.

West's flight to Tokyo comes on the heels of several disturbing posts on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In now-deleted posts, West accused Kardashian of being a "sex trafficker" and alleged that their children might be involved in a "child sex trafficking ring." He also accused the Kardashians of strategically producing Black children.

The rapper's tirade extended beyond his immediate family. He made derogatory comments about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children, questioning the mental capacity of their 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. He also accused Beyoncé of using IVF to conceive them. Furthermore, West criticized British singer FKA Twigs for featuring his daughter,r North Wes,t in a music video, claiming it was inappropriate and accusing Kardashian of allowing it against his wishes.

The fallout from his troubling rants is significant. Sources who spoke with Page Six claimed Kim wants to keep their children away from the West due to his controversial behavior. Reports also suggested that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are considering legal action over his comments about their children.

Originally published on Enstarz

Tags
Kanye West
© 2025 Enstarz.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Las Cruces Police

3 Dead, 15 Injured Following Mass Shooting At Unsanctioned Car Show In New Mexico

Stokes
'Law & Order: SVU' Actor Murdered NYC Man Who Threw Him Out Of His Birthday Party
Hyundai has announced a new multi-billion-dollar investment in US manufacturing
Hyundai Announces New $21 Billion Investment In US Manufacturing
President Donald Trump
ICE Nearing Deal With IRS To Get Addresses Of Suspected Undocumented Migrants: Report
US unemployment is low but experts warn highly-skilled federal workers returning to the labor market may have trouble finding new jobs
Trump And Musk's Federal Overhaul Could Open Doors For Foreign Espionage, Experts Warn
Editor's Pick
The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question ‘What Makes a
Tech

The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question 'What Makes a Location Ideal to Build a Data Center?'

Jasmine Mooney
Immigration

Canadian Actress Detained By ICE Recalls Harrowing Weeks In Confinement

A researcher at Georgetown University in Washington has been arrested and threatened with expulsion
India

Indian Researcher Detained In US Over Alleged Hamas Ties

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner
U.S.

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner Steps Down Amid Privatization Debate