JuJu Watkins Injury Update: Southern Cal Superstar Carried Off The Court

University of Southern California's star sophomore guard, JuJu Watkins, left the court in agony during the Trojans' second-round game against Mississippi State in the women's NCAA basketball tournament on Monday.

Watkins, a frontrunner for national player of the year honors, was driving the ball up the court on a fast break midway through the first quarter when she collided with Bulldogs' senior guard Chandler Prater. During the collision, Watkins' right knee buckled awkwardly, causing her to fall hard to the ground as she immediately clutched her knee in pain.

The lively atmosphere at the Galen Center in Los Angeles quickly turned tense as the crowd fell silent. USC's medical staff rushed onto the court to attend to Watkins while her teammates gathered around their fallen star.

After several moments of evaluation, the Trojans' trainers gently lifted Watkins, cradling her right leg, and carried her off the court. The home crowd reacted with a mixture of groans and clapping as she was escorted to the sidelines. Watkins exited the game with 4:43 left in the first quarter, having scored three points in the early stages of the contest.

USC Athletics later confirmed that Watkins was being evaluated by the team's medical staff and would not return to the game.

Despite the absence of their leading scorer and playmaker, the Trojans maintained a comfortable lead over the Bulldogs as the game headed into halftime.

This is a developing story.