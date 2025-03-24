Comedian Kunal Kamra Under Investigation For Jokes About Indian Politician

Kunal Kamra, an Indian comedian known for his politically charged humor, is facing an investigation for potential defamation following jokes made about Eknath Shinde, a prominent Indian politician and ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The investigation has sparked fresh concerns about the state of freedom of speech in India, with many pointing to increasing pressure on artists and performers who criticize politicians.

Mumbai police opened the probe on Monday after a complaint was filed by a member of Shinde's Shiv Sena party, which leads Maharashtra's state government. The complaint was prompted by a skit performed by Kamra, aimed at Shinde.

The controversial remarks were made in a comedy skit, though the exact date of the performance remains unclear. In the video clip shared on Kamra's Instagram account on Sunday, the comedian mocked Shinde in a parody song. Kamra's use of the term "traitor" particularly triggered anger among Shiv Sena party workers. The clip quickly went viral, and on Sunday, Shiv Sena supporters ransacked the studio where Kamra had filmed the skit.

The police are not only investigating Kamra for defamation but also looking into the vandalism that occurred at the studio.

Following the release of the video, Shiv Sena members responded vehemently. One lawmaker, Naresh Mhaske, issued a direct threat to Kamra, warning that he would be "chased" by party workers across India. "You will be forced to flee India," Mhaske said in a video message, further fueling tensions around the case.

Despite the mounting criticism, Shinde, the leader targeted in the skit, has remained silent on the issue. However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis weighed in on the matter, stating that while freedom of expression is respected, "recklessness will not be tolerated." Fadnavis added that Kamra should apologize for his remarks, signaling the government's disapproval of the comedian's actions.

Kamra has yet to comment publicly on the investigation.

However, late Sunday, he posted an image on his Instagram of himself holding the Indian Constitution, with the caption, "The only way forward."

The Habitat Comedy Club, where Kamra performed the skit, announced on Monday that it would be shutting down following the acts of vandalism. The club expressed shock and distress over the incident, noting that the destruction of their property had left them "worried and extremely broken." The statement indicated that the venue would remain closed "till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy."

This latest incident is not the first time Kamra has faced backlash for his political humor. In the past, he has been targeted by Hindu nationalist groups and other political parties, especially for jokes about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kamra, who often mocks political leaders through satire, has gained a reputation for challenging India's political landscape through comedy.