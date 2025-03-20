Pilot Dragged 'Constipated' Passenger Off Airplane Toilet For Holding Up Line: Lawsuit

A Jewish passenger is suing United Airlines after he was allegedly dragged out of a plane's restroom mid-flight by an "enraged" pilot, exposing him to fellow passengers and subjecting him to antisemitic remarks before being detained upon landing.

On January 28, 2024, Yisroel Liebb, a 20-year-old Orthodox Jewish man, was flying from Tulum, Mexico, to Houston, Texas, before connecting to New York, the Independent reported.

Experiencing constipation, he spent an extended period in the airplane restroom, which drew the attention of the flight crew. Despite informing them of his condition, tensions escalated when the pilot personally intervened.

According to a lawsuit filed in federal court, the pilot forcefully broke into the restroom, yanked Liebb out while his pants were still down, and berated him in front of other passengers.

The pilot then allegedly pushed Liebb and his seatmate, Jacob Sebbag, back to their seats while making derogatory comments about their Jewish identity.

Upon landing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers boarded the plane, detained both men without charges, and subjected them to aggressive searches, allegedly telling them, "You have no rights here."

The men missed their connecting flight and were forced to stay overnight at their own expense.

Liebb and Sebbag have filed a lawsuit seeking damages for physical injuries, emotional distress, and alleged discrimination. United Airlines has declined to comment, and CBP has yet to provide a response.

Originally published on Latin Times