U.S.

Pilot Dragged 'Constipated' Passenger Off Airplane Toilet For Holding Up Line: Lawsuit

By
Airlines Disruption_12102024_1
A United Airlines flight was forced to turn around because of a threatening passenger on Saturday. Latin Times

A Jewish passenger is suing United Airlines after he was allegedly dragged out of a plane's restroom mid-flight by an "enraged" pilot, exposing him to fellow passengers and subjecting him to antisemitic remarks before being detained upon landing.

On January 28, 2024, Yisroel Liebb, a 20-year-old Orthodox Jewish man, was flying from Tulum, Mexico, to Houston, Texas, before connecting to New York, the Independent reported.

Experiencing constipation, he spent an extended period in the airplane restroom, which drew the attention of the flight crew. Despite informing them of his condition, tensions escalated when the pilot personally intervened.

According to a lawsuit filed in federal court, the pilot forcefully broke into the restroom, yanked Liebb out while his pants were still down, and berated him in front of other passengers.

The pilot then allegedly pushed Liebb and his seatmate, Jacob Sebbag, back to their seats while making derogatory comments about their Jewish identity.

Upon landing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers boarded the plane, detained both men without charges, and subjected them to aggressive searches, allegedly telling them, "You have no rights here."

The men missed their connecting flight and were forced to stay overnight at their own expense.

Liebb and Sebbag have filed a lawsuit seeking damages for physical injuries, emotional distress, and alleged discrimination. United Airlines has declined to comment, and CBP has yet to provide a response.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
United Airlines, Jewish, Lawsuit, Pilot

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Kandawaswika Kahari

Ohio Man Forced 10-Year-Old To Make 'Bed' For Mom He Just Killed In 'Most Horrific Murder'

Trump urges immigrants to ‘self-deport’ in new ad
Trump Calls On Undocumented Immigrants To 'Self-Deport' In New Ad
Latea Hentz
Indiana Mom Broke 8th Grader's Nose During Confrontation About Him Bullying Her Son: Police
Houthi
Israel Intercepts Houthi Missile As US Intensifies Strikes In Yemen
Tens of thousands of federal employees have been fired since Donald Trump re-took the White House
Trump Admin Reinstating 25,000 Fired Federal Workers – Which Agencies Are Bringing Them Back?
Editor's Pick
Sunita Williams
Politics

Elon Musk Accuses Biden Of Blocking SpaceX Help For Sunita Williams, Citing 'Political Reasons'

Protesters at Columbia University demand the release of student activist Mahmoud Khalil
Education

Trump Treatment Of Columbia Puts US Universities On Edge

A Death Row inmate in Louisiana has appealed to the US Supreme Court to halt his execution by nitrogen gas on the grounds he would not be able to practice his religion -- via Buddhist meditative breathing -- as his life is taken
Crime & Justice

US To Execute Four Death Row Inmates This Week

Maximo Napa was shocked but in good physical condition after being rescued, an official with Peru's navy said
World

Peruvian Fisherman Saved After Three Months Stranded At Sea