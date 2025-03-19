Feeding Our Future Leaders Found Guilty In $250 Million Fraud Case

A federal jury convicted Aimee Bock, leader of Feeding Our Future, and Minneapolis restaurant owner Salim Said on Wednesday after deliberating for only five hours. The verdict marks a significant milestone in one of the largest pandemic-related fraud cases in U.S. history, involving $250 million in fraudulent claims.

Bock, 44, from Apple Valley, was found guilty on seven counts, while Said, 36, from Plymouth, was convicted of 21 crimes, including wire fraud and federal programs bribery. Each count of wire fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson, the lead prosecutor, expressed satisfaction with the verdict, saying, "The fact that they returned a verdict so quickly I think speaks volumes to the job that our team did." This case is part of a massive investigation that has charged 70 individuals, with 37 already pleading guilty.

Following the reading of the verdict, Bock was seen crying and was comforted by her attorney. She and Said were handcuffed and led out of the courtroom. A sentencing date has not been set. Bock's lawyer, Kenneth Udoibok, plans to appeal the decision, expressing surprise at the swift verdict. "I'm disappointed, very disappointed," he said, adding that he did not believe the government had met its burden of proof.

The trial, which began on February 3, attracted widespread attention due to Bock's prominent role as the executive director of Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit linked to many of the defendants in the case. It was the second trial in the investigation, which began in 2022, with five other defendants convicted in a prior case. Over five weeks, jurors were presented with hundreds of exhibits, including secret camera footage, bank records, and invoices, documenting how Feeding Our Future exploited the federal meals program.

Bock and Said were accused of operating a massive fraud scheme involving the distribution of federal funds meant to provide meals to children in need. Prosecutors argued that Feeding Our Future and its affiliates diverted nearly $250 million through inflated reimbursement claims, false invoices, and kickbacks. Bock, however, testified that she did not notice the fraud, claiming that her employees had betrayed her. "I didn't have a clue," Bock said about the fraudulent activities.

Prosecutors rejected this defense, arguing that Bock's "willful blindness" to the fraud was not a valid excuse. They pointed out that Bock personally confirmed millions of dollars in fraudulent payments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Harry Jacobs emphasized, "You can't close your eyes to the obvious to avoid responsibility ... If you do that, you're still guilty."

The trial also revealed troubling details about Bock's actions, including the use of profanity-laced text messages to intimidate critics. In one exchange, she wrote, "We may have become the mob," which prosecutors used to argue that Bock exhibited a criminal mindset. "When someone tells you who they really are, you better believe it," Jacobs told the jury.

Bock's defense team sought to distance her from the fraud, but prosecutors presented evidence of her active role in the scheme, including falsified documents and efforts to cover up the operation. Bock's testimony was also questioned, with her defense attorney conceding that she would have regretted not telling her side of the story.

As for Said, he denied knowledge of the fraud, claiming he was simply an investor. He testified that his restaurant, Safari, delivered thousands of meals in 2020, but he later turned over management to his partner, Abdulkadir Nur Salah, who has since pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Said admitted to profiting significantly from the scheme, earning at least $5.5 million.

The case highlighted systemic failures in the oversight of the federally-funded meals program, which has faced criticism for poor regulation. Despite the fraud, the Minnesota Department of Education has vowed to strengthen oversight, ensuring funds reach children in need.

The trial also saw key witnesses not take the stand, including Salah and former Feeding Our Future manager Hadith Ahmed, who had previously pleaded guilty. Ahmed had described how Bock orchestrated the fraud and used her position to solicit kickbacks from meal site operators.

This conviction is just the beginning, as several other individuals involved in the scheme face upcoming trials. Of the 42 individuals who have either been convicted or pleaded guilty, only three have been sentenced so far. The federal government has seized more than $75 million as part of the investigation.

As the case continues to unfold, the implications of this massive fraud scheme are still being felt, with more trials scheduled in the coming months.