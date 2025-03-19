Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Jennie has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in K-pop history, becoming the first female solo artist to chart three songs simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100.

This historic feat was announced Tuesday after two tracks from her debut solo album Ruby ranked on the Billboard Hot 100. A pre-release single also re-entered the rankings. Specifically, "Handlebars feat. Dua Lipa" entered the chart at No. 80, and the title track "Like JENNIE" debuted at No. 83. Additionally, her song "ExtraL featuring Doechii" re-entered the Hot 100 at No. 99.

This achievement makes Jennie the first K-pop soloist to have three songs charting on the Hot 100 at the same time. It also makes her the first female K-pop soloist to have six songs on the Hot 100, including three previous entries like "One of the Girls," "Mantra," and "Love Hangover."

Released on March 7, Ruby is Jennie's first full-length solo album. It features 15 tracks, including collaborations with artists like Dua Lipa, Dominic Fike, and Doechii. The album debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the UK Official Albums Chart. It also topped iTunes charts in 21 countries and digital sales charts in China.

Outside of charts, Jennie was honored with the Global Force Award at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 ceremony, becoming the first Korean soloist to receive this accolade.

"From rising stars to legendary icons, this year's honorees are redefining what it means to be a trailblazer in the industry," Billboard's Editor-in-Chief Hannah Karp said. "It's a privilege to continue Billboard's tradition of recognizing the women who are pushing the boundaries of music and culture, and we can't wait to share this incredible night with our global audience."

Jennie recently held the "Ruby Experience" concert series, which took place in Los Angeles, New York, and Seoul from March 6 to 15. Proceeds from the concert were dedicated to supporting wildfire recovery efforts in Los Angeles.

Originally published on Kpop Starz

