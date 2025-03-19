TWICE Set To Headline 2025 Lollapalooza Music Festival Alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter

K-pop girl group TWICE will headline the 2025 Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago, marking their debut at the event.

The group will join the festival's star-studded line-up, which includes Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Luke Combs, and Korn. The festival will take place at Grant Park from July 31 to August 3.

Other K-pop groups are also set to perform at the 2025 Lollapalooza, including BOYNEXTDOOR, KATSEYE, KickFlip, and wave to earth.

TWICE's inclusion as a headliner is historic. They will be the first female K-pop group to lead the Chicago edition of the festival, and fans have expressed excitement online.

"TWICE headlining Lolla? K-pop keeps making history," one user wrote.

"TWICE at Lollapalooza? Get ready for the most legendary performance of the year! Let's go!" another user commented.

The festival will feature over 170 artists across eight stages, making it one of the most diverse lineups in Lollapalooza's history. Olivia Rodrigo, who will make her Lollapalooza debut, is another major highlight of the lineup. Sabrina Carpenter, who previously performed at the festival in 2023, returns as a headliner, while Tyler, the Creator, takes the stage after withdrawing from last year's event. Luke Combs will also make history as the first country artist to close the festival, and Korn will perform for the first time since 1997.

Tickets for Lollapalooza 2025 will go on sale on March 20. Four-day passes will be available during a special one-hour presale at 10 a.m. CT. Festivalgoers must pre-register on the Festival's official website.

The festival will also offer single-day passes at a later date. Until then, hopeful buyers can sign up for the 2025 Lollapalooza SMS list to receive notifications when tickets go on sale.

