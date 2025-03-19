Indiana Mom Broke 8th Grader's Nose During Confrontation About Him Bullying Her Son: Police

An Indiana mother has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly boarding a middle school bus and attacking an 8th grade student for reportedly bullying her son, breaking his nose in the process.

The confrontation began after Latea Hentz's 13-year-old son reported being bullied by the 14-year-old boy involved in the altercation, Fox 59 reported. The bullying allegedly included physical and verbal abuse, including racist comments.

On March 6, Hentz and her 17-year-old daughter boarded the school bus to confront the alleged bully, leading to the physical altercation.

Hentz allegedly shouted threatening comments to the other children on the bus and joined in physically assaulting the boy, resulting in injuries to his face, including a fractured nose.

Security footage and a viral video captured the event, which was shared widely on social media, drawing significant attention.

Police later arrived at the scene, and Hentz was arrested on charges including criminal confinement, battery, intimidation and criminal trespass. The investigation revealed conflicting accounts of the bullying, with Hentz asserting that her son was the victim, while the 8th grader's family alleged that Hentz's son had been the bully.

The mother now faces multiple felony charges, and her daughter and 13-year-old son could also face legal consequences. The school district has not yet taken formal action but has been involved in the investigation.

