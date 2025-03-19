U.S. Crime & Justice

Indiana Mom Broke 8th Grader's Nose During Confrontation About Him Bullying Her Son: Police

By
Latea Hentz
An Indiana mother was charged with multiple felonies after boarding a middle school bus and attacking an 8th-grade student for bullying her son Lawyer Herald

An Indiana mother has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly boarding a middle school bus and attacking an 8th grade student for reportedly bullying her son, breaking his nose in the process.

The confrontation began after Latea Hentz's 13-year-old son reported being bullied by the 14-year-old boy involved in the altercation, Fox 59 reported. The bullying allegedly included physical and verbal abuse, including racist comments.

On March 6, Hentz and her 17-year-old daughter boarded the school bus to confront the alleged bully, leading to the physical altercation.

Hentz allegedly shouted threatening comments to the other children on the bus and joined in physically assaulting the boy, resulting in injuries to his face, including a fractured nose.

Security footage and a viral video captured the event, which was shared widely on social media, drawing significant attention.

Police later arrived at the scene, and Hentz was arrested on charges including criminal confinement, battery, intimidation and criminal trespass. The investigation revealed conflicting accounts of the bullying, with Hentz asserting that her son was the victim, while the 8th grader's family alleged that Hentz's son had been the bully.

The mother now faces multiple felony charges, and her daughter and 13-year-old son could also face legal consequences. The school district has not yet taken formal action but has been involved in the investigation.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Indiana, Bully, Arrested, Bullying, Fight, School bus
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Kandawaswika Kahari

Ohio Man Forced 10-Year-Old To Make 'Bed' For Mom He Just Killed In 'Most Horrific Murder'

Trump urges immigrants to ‘self-deport’ in new ad
Trump Calls On Undocumented Immigrants To 'Self-Deport' In New Ad
Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on reciprocal tariffs Thursday but his commerce secretary nominee said they might not be implemented until April, giving room for negotiations
Trump Calls Biden's Pardons For Jan. 6 Committee 'Void, Vacant' Over Autopen Usage
Nicholas Betancourt
Florida Minister Kills Mother, Injures Three Children In Crash Hours After DUI Jail Release: Police
US-Japan
Japan To Deploy Long-Range Missiles, Capable Of Targeting North Korea, China
Editor's Pick
Donald Trump
Politics

Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances For Top Biden Officials — Who Are The Targets?

Family members and friends of Israeli hostages held in Gaza deamnd their government implement the ceasefire rather than restart the war
World

Hamas Pushes For Phase Two Of Gaza Truce Talks

Relatives of Chinese passengers lost on flight MH370 demonstrate outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing on the 11th anniversary of the flight's disappearance
World

Families Of MH370 Victims In China Seek End To Decade Of 'Torment'

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash as Allies and Rivals
Politics

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash As Allies And Rivals Respond