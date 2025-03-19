2-Year-Old Girl Suffers Skull Fracture After Mom's Boyfriend Struck Her For Throwing His Cellphone

A two-year-old girl suffered from a skull fracture and a blown pupil after being struck by her mother's boyfriend for allegedly throwing his cellphone.

The Illinois man was identified as 21-year-old Jordan Padilla, who law enforcement officials arrested. The incident began when deputies responded to a residence in Plainfield Township on Mar. 15, 2025, after reports of a young girl being "unconscious but breathing."

Young Girl Suffers From Skull Fracture

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) members were already working on removing the child from the home when officers arrived at around 6:50 p.m. First responders noted that the young girl had "suspicious injuries," including bruising to her left eye and abdomen.

An Emergency Room doctor deemed the young girl to be in critical condition before she was transferred to a Chicago area hospital for further treatment. The medical professional told deputies that the child had a "blown left pupil," bruising to the left orbital area, and potential internal injuries, according to The Mirror.

Later, detectives found out that the young girl also had a fractured skull and was suffering from a brain bleed. Both Padilla and the child's mother, who the sheriff's office has not identified, were home at the time of the incident.

Officials revealed that the mother's boyfriend gave EMS worker statements that they considered "not consistent with how the child received the observed bruising to her face." Crime Scene Investigators then looked into the incident, and the couple was taken to the Will County Sheriff's Office Public Safety Complex for a question.

Making Incriminating Statements

Padilla made incriminating statements when he talked about how the young girl got hurt so badly. The 21-year-old was later charged with battery, domestic battery, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery of a child, CBS News reported.

Detectives asked the suspect during the interview to show them exactly how the young girl got her injuries. They later determined that the child was struck in the face by Padilla's elbow. He was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility and is waiting until his first court appearance.

Will County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said that the reason the 21-year-old allegedly attacked the young girl was because he was angry at her for throwing his cell phone at him. It was also reported that the mother was not in the room at the time the alleged incident happened,d and her boyfriend did not tell her what happened, as per Law and Crime.

Originally published on parentherald.com