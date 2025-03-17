Florida Mom Accused Of Abusing Toddler Blamed Horrific Injuries On Non-Existent 'Brittle Bone Disease'

A Florida couple is faces child abuse and neglect charges after trying to pass off their child's extensive injuries as "Brittle Bone Disease."

Jordan Moore, 28, and her boyfriend, Jesse Smith, 29, each face felony charges after bringing a baby to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment on Jan. 8, WEAR-TV reported.

According to the station, hospital staff discovered the child had the following injuries:

broken arm

broken ribs (new injuries)

broken legs (healing injuries)

extensive old and new bruising to face, scalp, neck, chest, abdomen, sides, back, buttocks, arms and legs

bite and grab marks to arm

Quoting police reports, the station reported that Moore said her baby had numerous accidents in December and January. Later she told staff that the baby might have "Brittle Bone Disease" but this was disproven by tests.

A search of Moore's cell phone uncovered text messages with a family member in December and January. The person said it seemed like the baby was being abused, advised more to take the baby to the doctor, but also cautioned, "Don't take her out in public."

Moore faces a felony child neglect causing great bodily harm charge, and Smith faces a felony charge of aggravated child abuse.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald