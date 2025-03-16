North Macedonia Nightclub Fire: 51 Killed, Over 100 Injured

Fifty-one people were killed and more than 100 others injured when a fire broke out early on Sunday in a nightclub in the North Macedonian town of Kocani, according to Interior Minister Pance Toskovski.

The fire was caused by "pyrotechnic devices" used during a concert, Toskovski explained. He added, "Sparks caused fire ... and fire spread through the discotheque."

A video from the event shows a band performing on stage with two flares shooting white sparks into the air, according to Reuters. The sparks ignited the ceiling above the band, causing the fire to spread. The band members can be seen stepping away as the video cuts.

Firefighters were shown dousing the smoldering entrance to the nightclub, named 'Pulse,' in local TV footage. According to North Macedonia's MRT public broadcaster, 27 people were hospitalized at the Skopje City Hospital with severe burns, while another 23 were treated at the Clinical Center. Among the injured were minors, the broadcaster reported.

The blaze began at 3:00 a.m. in Kocani. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski expressed his sorrow in a post on Facebook, saying, "This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia! The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, the pain of the families, loved ones, and friends is immeasurable."

He also urged authorities to take urgent measures, calling for health services and relevant institutions to assist the injured and support the families affected.

This is a developing story.