World

North Macedonia Nightclub Fire: 51 Killed, Over 100 Injured

By
North Macedonia fire
Medical units of the Macedonian army arrive to reinforce the staff at a local hospital in Kocani, a town some 100 kilometres east of the capital Skopje, on March 16, 2025, following a fire in a nightclub which killed 51 people. A fire that tore through a nightclub in North Macedonia killed 51 revellers attending a hip-hop concert at the venue, with more than 100 wounded, the country's interior minister said on March 16, 2025. ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Fifty-one people were killed and more than 100 others injured when a fire broke out early on Sunday in a nightclub in the North Macedonian town of Kocani, according to Interior Minister Pance Toskovski.

The fire was caused by "pyrotechnic devices" used during a concert, Toskovski explained. He added, "Sparks caused fire ... and fire spread through the discotheque."

A video from the event shows a band performing on stage with two flares shooting white sparks into the air, according to Reuters. The sparks ignited the ceiling above the band, causing the fire to spread. The band members can be seen stepping away as the video cuts.

Firefighters were shown dousing the smoldering entrance to the nightclub, named 'Pulse,' in local TV footage. According to North Macedonia's MRT public broadcaster, 27 people were hospitalized at the Skopje City Hospital with severe burns, while another 23 were treated at the Clinical Center. Among the injured were minors, the broadcaster reported.

The blaze began at 3:00 a.m. in Kocani. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski expressed his sorrow in a post on Facebook, saying, "This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia! The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, the pain of the families, loved ones, and friends is immeasurable."

He also urged authorities to take urgent measures, calling for health services and relevant institutions to assist the injured and support the families affected.

This is a developing story.

© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Husband Of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Attacked By Home Intruder At Their San Francisco Home

I-35 Crash: At Least Five Dead, 11 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In North Austin

25th Anniversary Of The Columbine School Shooting Marked In Colorado
Columbine Survivor's 2025 Death Ruled A Homicide As Cause Is Linked To 1999 School Shooting: Police
One of only two known copies of this 'King Kong' poster believed still to exist will be auctioned
Rare Iconic Movie Posters To Be Auctioned In US
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers
ICE Already Short Billions To Carry Out Trump's Mass Deportation Agenda
Spending cuts pressed by US President Donald Trump have angered Democrats, who are considering blocking the funding bill
US Shutdown Threat Piles Pressure On Government Hit By Trump Cuts
Editor's Pick
Donald Trump
Politics

Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances For Top Biden Officials — Who Are The Targets?

Family members and friends of Israeli hostages held in Gaza deamnd their government implement the ceasefire rather than restart the war
World

Hamas Pushes For Phase Two Of Gaza Truce Talks

Relatives of Chinese passengers lost on flight MH370 demonstrate outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing on the 11th anniversary of the flight's disappearance
World

Families Of MH370 Victims In China Seek End To Decade Of 'Torment'

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash as Allies and Rivals
Politics

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash As Allies And Rivals Respond