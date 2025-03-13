Putin Raises Serious Concerns Over 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal In Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced significant concerns over a 30-day ceasefire proposal in the ongoing Ukraine war during a press conference on Thursday.

While technically "in favor" of the ceasefire, Putin stressed that there were unresolved "nuances" and "serious issues" that must be addressed before any agreement could move forward.

During the joint press conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin outlined that any ceasefire must "lead to an enduring peace, and remove the root causes of this crisis," suggesting that Russia's broader security demands in Eastern Europe, particularly concerning Ukraine and the United States, remain a key factor in any negotiations.

Putin emphasized the importance of preventing any ceasefire from being exploited to rearm Ukraine for future conflict. "The ceasefire should not be used to rearm Ukrainians, mobilize more troops, and prepare for further confrontation," he said. He also raised concerns over practical issues, including the status of the Ukrainian "incursion" in Russia's Kursk region and how any potential violations would be monitored.

The Russian president indicated that he would need to discuss these unresolved issues with "our American colleagues and partners," suggesting a possible phone call with former U.S. President Donald Trump. Putin praised the U.S. push for peace as "great and correct," but emphasized that many details still needed to be worked out before a ceasefire could be agreed upon.

The uncertainty surrounding the U.S. ceasefire proposal has drawn criticism from Ukrainian officials. Volodymyr Omelyan, a major in the Ukrainian armed forces, told Al Jazeera that Putin's strategic goals have already collapsed. "His plans to capture Kyiv, Ukraine, and get NATO out of Eastern Europe have all collapsed," Omelyan stated. "Trump is doing a favor for Putin with the call for negotiations, because otherwise, I would say that Russia would stand for another year or so and then it would be a collapse of the whole Russian economy," he added.

Despite Putin's support for a ceasefire in principle, it remains clear that multiple critical issues must be resolved before any lasting peace can be achieved.