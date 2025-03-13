World

North Korea Tech Workers Face Human Rights Abuse Under Kim Jong Un: Report

By
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
AFP

North Korean IT workers, forced to generate illegal revenue for the Kim Jong-un regime, face constant surveillance and immense pressure to meet harsh work quotas just to receive their pay, according to a new report released by the human rights organization Pscore.

The report, titled, "Investigating digital rights violations and North Korean IT workers' conditions in North Korea and Abroad," was presented on Wednesday at an event on North Korean human rights hosted by the Canadian Embassy in Seoul, the Korea Times reported. It highlights the plight of North Korean tech workers, who are often seen primarily as perpetrators of illicit activities, instead of victims of severe human rights abuses under the Kim regime.

"It is critical to recognize these IT workers as victims of North Korea's cyber agenda," the Pscore report emphasized. The findings were based on interviews conducted in 2024 with North Korean defectors who were previously employed as IT workers. Pscore, a Seoul-based nongovernmental organization advocating for human rights in North Korea, argues for shifting the focus from the illicit revenue these workers generate to their severe exploitation.

Jasmin Ringel, a researcher at Pscore, explained, "Due to their precarious working and living conditions, we believe that even the regime's highly skilled workers are deprived of various human rights."

The report was part of a project supported by the Embassy of Canada Fund for Human Rights in North Korea, which aims to promote human rights efforts within the country.

The report paints a bleak picture of the daily lives of North Korean IT workers, who typically work over 10 hours a day, often overnight, to serve international clients across different time zones, the Korea Herald reported.

This leads to sleep deprivation and irregular working hours. Workers live in cramped conditions, with five to six people sharing small living spaces. Movement is highly restricted, with workers allowed only one daily walk and an occasional outing once a week.

Kang Ju-won, a former North Korean IT worker who developed programs in Southeast Asia, described his routine: "We sleep a bit during the day, and since it's a system where we work during the nighttime, you do assignments through the internet at night and continue to develop (them) during the day."

The mental toll of such demanding work is severe, according to Kim Ji-min, another North Korean defector and IT expert. "The stress and pressure to perform at the workplace greatly affect the mental health of IT employees, predisposing them to depression and panic attacks," Kim explained. "His co-workers have taken their own lives due to these strenuous conditions. Such incidents illustrate how these difficult and intense conditions consume IT workers to an extreme extent."

The report also reveals that workers are required to meet strict monthly income quotas set by the North Korean government. Failure to meet these quotas results in public humiliation, severe psychological harassment, and, in some cases, physical abuse. "Some workers even face physical abuse as a means of coercion. Verbal threats and constant performance monitoring are common, creating a work environment where many workers experience psychological trauma," the report states.

Workers must remit 90 to 95 percent of their earnings to North Korean authorities, under the guise of patriotism. Former IT worker Na Jeong-seok shared, "I only received about 5 percent of the money I earned as an allowance. It was big back then, too. In North Korea, you have to do unpaid work."

Na also recounted the immense pressure he felt to meet his quotas, saying, "I couldn't sleep and kept working. I was very stressed because my assignment wasn't going well. Even if I can't secure the money for myself, there's a lot of pressure to fulfill the quota."

To secure employment with foreign businesses in China and Southeast Asia, IT workers must use false identities and endure round-the-clock surveillance.

Tags
North korea, Kim jong un, Human rights
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Arkansas Pastor Attempted to Remove Demon From Toddler, Meth Session With Mother and Parishioners

Dane Paulsen Update: Missing 2-Year-Old Found Dead In Siletz River After 10-Day Search

Russia has been hit by a string of mysterious assassinations since launching its Ukraine offensive in 2022
Ukraine Targets North Korean Soldiers With Psychological Warfare Leaflets To Encourage Surrender
U.S. House Of Representatives Votes On Impeachment Of President Donald Trump
House Moves To Avert Government Shutdown, Advances Funding Bill Before Friday Deadline
Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and daughter Killed
G$ Lil Ronnie's Baby Mama Buries 5-Year-Old Daughter In Gucci From Head To Toe
Ukraine Russia peace plan
Ukraine Ready To Agree To 30-Day Ceasefire With Russia
Editor's Pick
Donald Trump
Politics

Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances For Top Biden Officials — Who Are The Targets?

Family members and friends of Israeli hostages held in Gaza deamnd their government implement the ceasefire rather than restart the war
World

Hamas Pushes For Phase Two Of Gaza Truce Talks

Relatives of Chinese passengers lost on flight MH370 demonstrate outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing on the 11th anniversary of the flight's disappearance
World

Families Of MH370 Victims In China Seek End To Decade Of 'Torment'

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash as Allies and Rivals
Politics

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash As Allies And Rivals Respond

Real Time Analytics