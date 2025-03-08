U.S. Crime & Justice

14-Year-Old Newark Teen Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Police Officer

A 14-year-old accused of shooting a police officer sitting in his car in Newark, New Jersey, has been charged with murder and attempted murder, officials announced Saturday.

Detective Joseph Azcona, 26, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, while a second officer who was also shot is recovering.

"Five-year veteran Joseph Azcona was shot before he even had the opportunity to leave his police car," Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said during a news conference Saturday morning.

Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the teenage suspect.

Azcona, a five-year member of the police force, was unmarried and did not have children, officials said. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital around 2:34 a.m.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. near a White Castle and McDonald's where the suspect had been socializing with friends, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, as reported by ABC7.

Police have not released details regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting, stating that the investigation remains ongoing.

According to sources cited by PIX11, the teen allegedly fired a total of 29 shots at officers.

