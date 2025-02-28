U.S.

Tesla Manager Was Fired After Speaking Out Against Musk's Nazi Salute


Tesla manager Jared Ottmann was fired after criticizing Elon Musk's
Tesla manager Jared Ottmann was fired after criticizing Elon Musk's antisemitic rhetoric and condemning Tesla for its silence and inaction. IBTimes US

Tesla manager Jared Ottmann was fired in a "retaliatory" move for calling out CEO Elon Musk for name-dropping Nazi murderers—and Tesla for staying silent.

Last month, Ottmann, a longtime Tesla engineering manager, took to LinkedIn to publicly condemn his employer. He shared a screenshot of Musk's tweet, laced with antisemitic wordplay:

"Don't say Hess to Nazi accusations! Some people will Goebbels anything down! Stop Göring your enemies! His pronouns would've been He/Himmler! Bet you did nazi that coming," Musk wrote.

Alongside a link to an article detailing Musk's history of antisemitic rhetoric, Ottmann expressed his frustration with Tesla's inaction:

"Well, we have seen it coming. Elon's behavior, whatever the underlying motivations, are well documented (https://lnkd.in/gcUCzRxy)," he wrote. "Starting in 2022 and especially the last week I've raised the issue internally multiple times, with managers, HR, legal compliance, investor relations. And while overwhelmingly people offer personal support, Tesla as a company has remained silent. This post by Tesla's current CEO name drops genocidal assholes as a joke and has 308,000 likes. The silence from Tesla is deafening. What's a mensch to do?"

LinkedIn
IBTimes US

His comments came after Musk was seen making a stiff right-armed gesture at Trump's inauguration, a motion widely deemed as a Hitler's Nazi salute.

Tesla employees and colleagues were quick show Ottmann support.

"Yesterday, January 27, was Holocaust Remembrance Day - the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz extermination camp. I spent the day seeing articles, comedy skits, and debates over whether it was a heil or just a 'joke.' There is no joke to be had here. I too am anxious and concerned, and see the fear and silence. I am glad you are also speaking up," Diana Rosenberg, a technical lead at Tesla commented.

LinkedIn
IBTimes US

"I'm happy to see you both speaking up. It takes courage, especially in a retaliatory environment," another LinkedIn user responded to Ottmann and Rosenberg.

Within days of his post, Ottmann was canned. He later confirmed his firing to The New York Times but declined to share further details.

Musk's influence in the White House and his pattern of retaliatory firings raise questions about free speech and retribution—not just within his companies, but the country.

In 2022, eight SpaceX employees who circulated an internal letter criticizing Musk's behavior were dismissed. They later sued for wrongful termination.

"Anybody unhappy with Elon? If you are, we'll throw them out of here," President Trump said during a cabinet meeting Wednesday.

Originally published on IBTimes

Tags
Elon Musk, Tesla, Donald Trump

© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.

Most Read
The US army is hoping to put lessons learnt from the Ukraine war into practice

Captured North Korean Soldiers' Intention Crucial Before Accepting Defection: South Korea

USAID cuts
Elon Musk Admits 'Accidental' Cancelation Of USAID Ebola Prevention
ice work
16 Migrants Arrested In Mississippi After Trying To Run Away From ICE Operation
MAGA Supporters Turn on Trump Admin for ‘Poorly Handled’ Epstein
MAGA Supporters Turn On Trump Admin For 'Poorly Handled' Epstein File Release
Michelle Trachtenberg
Did Michelle Trachtenberg Die From Liver Transplant Complications: Here's What We Know
Editor's Pick
Paul-Gordon Chandler
World

Paul-Gordon Chandler: How Faith-Based NGOs Are Adapting to a Changing World

ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction
World

The ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Europe

Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains

Putin said God and fate had entrusted him and his army with "the mission" to defend Russia.
World

Kremlin Hails Putin-Trump Dialogue As Promising

Real Time Analytics