Pope Francis Health Update: Respiratory Complications Lead To Mechanical Ventilation

Pope Francis experienced a sudden episode of respiratory difficulty on Friday, requiring mechanical ventilation, according to the latest medical update from the Vatican.

The episode was further complicated by vomiting, some of which he aspirated, prompting immediate medical intervention. Vatican officials confirmed that doctors addressed the aspiration issue before placing the pontiff on a breathing machine. Despite the severity of the situation, the Vatican reassured that Pope Francis "remained alert and oriented at all times." However, a spokesperson later noted that he is not yet out of danger.

This marks the pope's fourth and longest hospitalization since he assumed the papacy in 2013. He was first admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital two weeks ago following a series of lung-related ailments, including bronchitis and pneumonia. Pope Francis has a long history of respiratory issues, dating back to his youth when he suffered from severe pneumonia and had part of one lung removed.

The Vatican has been providing twice-daily updates on the pope's condition. On Thursday, officials reported that while his health was showing signs of improvement, his prognosis remained uncertain. In response to his deteriorating condition, the Argentinian-born leader's schedule has been cleared to prioritize his medical treatment.

Earlier on Friday, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis would not preside over next week's Ash Wednesday service, which marks the beginning of Lent. This will be only the second time in his 12-year tenure that he will miss the event. Instead, a cardinal is expected to lead the service in his place.

The world continues to watch closely as the 87-year-old pontiff battles his latest health challenges, with prayers pouring in from across the globe.