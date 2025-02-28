World Europe

Pope Francis Health Update: Respiratory Complications Lead To Mechanical Ventilation

By
Pope Francis waves from the main balcony of St. Peter's basilica
AFP

Pope Francis experienced a sudden episode of respiratory difficulty on Friday, requiring mechanical ventilation, according to the latest medical update from the Vatican.

The episode was further complicated by vomiting, some of which he aspirated, prompting immediate medical intervention. Vatican officials confirmed that doctors addressed the aspiration issue before placing the pontiff on a breathing machine. Despite the severity of the situation, the Vatican reassured that Pope Francis "remained alert and oriented at all times." However, a spokesperson later noted that he is not yet out of danger.

This marks the pope's fourth and longest hospitalization since he assumed the papacy in 2013. He was first admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital two weeks ago following a series of lung-related ailments, including bronchitis and pneumonia. Pope Francis has a long history of respiratory issues, dating back to his youth when he suffered from severe pneumonia and had part of one lung removed.

The Vatican has been providing twice-daily updates on the pope's condition. On Thursday, officials reported that while his health was showing signs of improvement, his prognosis remained uncertain. In response to his deteriorating condition, the Argentinian-born leader's schedule has been cleared to prioritize his medical treatment.

Earlier on Friday, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis would not preside over next week's Ash Wednesday service, which marks the beginning of Lent. This will be only the second time in his 12-year tenure that he will miss the event. Instead, a cardinal is expected to lead the service in his place.

The world continues to watch closely as the 87-year-old pontiff battles his latest health challenges, with prayers pouring in from across the globe.

Tags
Pope Francis
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
The US army is hoping to put lessons learnt from the Ukraine war into practice

Captured North Korean Soldiers' Intention Crucial Before Accepting Defection: South Korea

USAID cuts
Elon Musk Admits 'Accidental' Cancelation Of USAID Ebola Prevention
ice work
16 Migrants Arrested In Mississippi After Trying To Run Away From ICE Operation
MAGA Supporters Turn on Trump Admin for ‘Poorly Handled’ Epstein
MAGA Supporters Turn On Trump Admin For 'Poorly Handled' Epstein File Release
Michelle Trachtenberg
Did Michelle Trachtenberg Die From Liver Transplant Complications: Here's What We Know
Editor's Pick
Paul-Gordon Chandler
World

Paul-Gordon Chandler: How Faith-Based NGOs Are Adapting to a Changing World

ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction
World

The ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Europe

Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains

Putin said God and fate had entrusted him and his army with "the mission" to defend Russia.
World

Kremlin Hails Putin-Trump Dialogue As Promising

Real Time Analytics