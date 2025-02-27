U.S. Crime & Justice

Florida Man Seeking Revenge On Ex Sent Her Nude Images To Her Three Children, Cops Say


Lafayett Lee, 38
A Florida man is faces criminal charges after allegedly seeking revenge on his ex-girlfriend by sending nude images of her to her three children.

Lafayette Lee, 38, faces two counts of sexual cyberharassment and one count of transmitting material harmful to minors, Local-10 reported. Lee and the woman dated for more than three years.

After they broke up in December 2024, Lee allegedly sent five pictures of the woman and one video.

Police had the woman call Lee and listened to the conversation. The station reported that the woman said, "That was low as f--- how you sent all them (sic) nude videos and s--- to my kids."

Lee reportedly responded, "That was low as f--- what you did," not specifying what he thought the woman did that was low.

As of Wednesday, Lee was being held on $40,000 in the county jail, Local-10 reported.

