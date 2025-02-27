Entertainment

Anna Kendrick Unknowingly Gets Dragged Into Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' Drama


Anna Kendrick became involved in the ongoing dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni due to social media speculation and conspiracy theories.

Some fans have concocted wild theories that Kendrick is siding with Baldoni, who is locked in a nasty war witht Lively over their movie"It Ends With Us"

Rumors started to fly after the Pitch Perfect actress won the Best Director award at the 2025 BAFTA Awards earlier this month.

During her speech, the "Pitch Perfect" star spoke about the dedication that directors put into their work.

"We all have huge respect for directors. It's one of the most exhilarating and exhausting jobs in the world," she said. "It's juggling a million decisions, answering endless questions, and somehow still making sure that the story shines through."

Baldoni was never nominated, but some users online speculated Kendrick was referencing him since he co-starred and directed the now-controversial movie with Lively.

One TikTok user wrote, "A dig at Blake Lively and I'm here for it."

"'We all have huge respect for directors' — with a little smirk — directed at you, Blake," a second user speculated.

According to a third, "Choosing Anna Kendrick for this particular award...genius," while a fourth person said, "Even if this wasn't intentional to shade Blake, it's HILARIOUS they chose Anna Kendrick to present the director award lolololol."

@bafta

And F for The Substance? 👀 Anna Kendrick presenting the BAFTA for Director at the EEBAFTAs🏆 #BAFTAFilmAwards #AnnaKendrick

♬ original sound - BAFTA - BAFTA

Lively's Legal Battle With Baldoni Heats Up

Kendrick's surprise entry into the narrative arrives amid the ongoing legal fight between Lively and Baldoni.

Lively, 37, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, 41, in December of last year and later alleged that he launched a smear campaign against them after the release of their movie.

Baldoni has denied the allegations and is countersuing The New York Times for libel after the paper reported on Lively's allegations.

He then sued Lively and Ryan Reynolds for $400 million for defamation and extortion. In the suit, Baldoni claimed that during the production, he found Lively attempting to take over his direction.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Lively and Baldoni will meet in court, with their trial set for March 2026.

As for Kendrick, she has neither confirmed nor denied that she is a party to the feud.

Yet her BAFTA moment is quickly becoming another viral talking point on social, suggesting that even a straightforward awards speech can get tangled in Hollywood's latest narrative crossfire.

