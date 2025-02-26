When Is Ramadan 2025? Crescent Sighting Time As Muslims Mark Holy Month

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has urged all Muslims in the Kingdom to look for the Ramadan crescent moon on the evening of Friday, Feb. 28, to determine the start of the holy month.

Ramadan will likely begin in the U.S. during the evening of Friday, Feb. 28.

Muslims in the UK will also rely on moon sightings to determine Ramadan's start. Based on past observations, Ramadan is expected to begin on March 1, 2025.

The date corresponds to 29 Shaban AD in the Umm Al Qura calendar, which Saudi Arabia uses to determine Islamic months. The lunar-based Hijri calendar consists of months lasting either 29 or 30 days, with the sighting of the new crescent marking the beginning of Ramadan.

"The Supreme Court requests that anyone who sees it [moon] with the naked eye or through binoculars informs the nearest court and registers their testimony, or contacts the nearest centre to assist them in reaching the nearest court," the court stated in its announcement on Wednesday.

The court further encouraged all individuals capable of sighting the moon to participate in the effort, emphasizing its spiritual significance. "It hopes that anyone who has the ability to sight it will pay attention to this matter and join the committees formed in the regions for this purpose, and count the reward and recompense for participating."

The act of moon sighting is regarded as an "act of righteousness and piety" that "benefits all Muslims," the Supreme Court added.

If the crescent moon is sighted after the Maghrib prayer on Friday, Ramadan will begin on March 1. However, if it is not visible, the holy month will commence on March 2.

Meanwhile, in the UAE, the International Astronomy Centre has predicted that Ramadan is likely to begin on March 1. Every year, residents across the country anticipate the official moon sighting to mark the start of fasting.

In preparation for Ramadan, the UAE's Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has adjusted official working hours for government employees. Private sector employees will also have their working hours reduced by two hours per day during the month.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has clarified that companies may implement flexible or remote work arrangements within the permitted daily work hours, depending on their operational needs.

The announcement comes as Muslims worldwide prepare for the month of fasting, prayer, and reflection, awaiting the confirmation of the crescent sighting to commence Ramadan.