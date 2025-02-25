World

North Korea Expands Drone Program Amid Rising Tensions In Asia-Pacific

By
This picture taken during the period of December 23 to 27, 2024 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on December 29 shows Kim Jong Un attending the party meeting
AFP

North Korea is testing an advanced, larger version of its reconnaissance drone, according to an exclusive analysis by NK Pro. The new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), boasting a 40-meter wingspan, highlights Pyongyang's continued efforts to emulate U.S. drone designs and bolster its surveillance capabilities.

In a recent NK News podcast, Data Correspondent Anton Sokolin discussed the implications of this development. "The introduction of this UAV could significantly enhance North Korea's reconnaissance reach," Sokolin noted. He elaborated on the potential advantages, such as extended flight duration and improved surveillance coverage.

However, Sokolin also pointed out the challenges North Korea might face, including technological hurdles in controlling and maintaining such a large drone, as well as difficulties in deploying it effectively under existing international sanctions.

Sokolin also touched on the evolving dynamics of North Korea's involvement in global conflicts, particularly concerning the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He highlighted concerns raised by Kyiv, which recently warned that Pyongyang may escalate its support for Moscow by sending additional weapons and possibly even troops to the conflict zone.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Asia-Pacific region intensified as North Korea condemned a recent joint naval drill conducted by the United States, Japan, and France. In a statement released on Tuesday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) criticized the exercise, calling it an attempt "to revive their militaristic invasion ambitions."

The naval drill, held earlier this month near the Philippines, involved American and French aircraft carriers alongside a Japanese warship. The KCNA commentary specifically targeted Japan, accusing it of "threatening the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region and creating a new conflict structure."

The report further argued, "The reality of deploying a de facto Japanese aircraft carrier to a distant location unrelated to its defense-only posture and joining forces with foreign invasion forces indicates that militarists' overseas invasion ambitions have entered an implementation state."

These developments underscore the growing geopolitical complexities in both Eastern Europe and the Asia-Pacific, with North Korea playing an increasingly assertive role on the global stage.

Tags
North korea
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Police cordoned off the area of attack that occurred during a demonstration in Mulhouse, eastern France

One Dead, Several Police Wounded In 'Islamist' Knife Attack In France

The US army is hoping to put lessons learnt from the Ukraine war into practice
Captured North Korean Soldiers Could Be Transferred To South Korea, Ukraine Says
Hamas militants and Gaza residents gathered for the handover of hostages' bodies in Khan Yunis on Thursday
Hamas Frees 2 Israeli Hostages In Latest Transfer Under Truce
Mass Bleaching: Australia's Great Barrier Reef Suffers Destructive Event
Rare Marine Creature 'Dancing' Through Water Baffles Australian Locals
Russia and Ukraine are trying to strengthen their position on the battlefield before Trump's inauguration
North Korea Supplying Half Of Russia's Ammunition Needs In Ukraine War, Says Kyiv
Editor's Pick
Paul-Gordon Chandler
World

Paul-Gordon Chandler: How Faith-Based NGOs Are Adapting To A Changing World

ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction
World

The ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing The Skilled Labor Shortage In Construction

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Europe

Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains

Putin said God and fate had entrusted him and his army with "the mission" to defend Russia.
World

Kremlin Hails Putin-Trump Dialogue As Promising

Real Time Analytics