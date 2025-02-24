Gabby Petito Case: Family Saw Brian Laundrie Acting 'Like A Lunatic' Weeks Before Tragedy

A Colorado family has come forward with new information in the Gabby Petito case, telling the FBI they witnessed Brian Laundrie behaving erratically in Moab, Utah, just weeks before Petito's death. According to Fox News, the revelation comes from an investigator's note included in the FBI's final release of documents related to Laundrie.

The unnamed man reported that on Aug. 12, 2021, while driving his family from Denver to Las Vegas, they passed a white Ford Transit van in Moab. The witness said he thought he saw "a man slap a woman," prompting him to turn around and park nearby to observe.

According to the FBI summary, Laundrie "'acted like a lunatic,' sporadically opening and slamming doors and pacing around the van. He seemed to be pleading with the female and at one point may have tried to hug the female, but was pushed back by her. The male ultimately pushed the female's legs into the passenger side of the van, closed her door, and entered the driver's side."

The witness noted that both Laundrie and Petito were crying after the altercation. Although he considered calling 911, he ultimately decided against it, having already called police earlier that day regarding an unrelated incident.

The man contacted the FBI in September after he and his daughter recognized the couple from news coverage of Petito's disappearance. Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, expressed her desire to connect with the new witness, telling Fox News Digital, "[I] wish we could get a hold of this person. I would love to ask questions."

The Aug. 12 incident became a pivotal moment in the case. Local police had separated Laundrie and Petito for the night but did not press charges. Laundrie later flew home to Florida before rejoining Petito on the road. She was last seen alive on August 27 near Jackson, Wyoming.

The FBI's document release also includes maps from the search for Petito's remains in the Bridger-Teton National Forest and extensive investigator notes. One entry details an interview with witnesses who encountered Laundrie in Grand Teton National Park two days after Petito's murder. They described Laundrie as disoriented, claiming he had been lost while hiking along the Snake River for six days.

"I need to get back to my fiancée," Laundrie reportedly told them, mentioning that she was working on a "vlog." He also claimed they were digital nomads earning money from videos and described themselves as organic farmers from New York.

When the witnesses drove Laundrie to Jackson Hole, it seemed to agitate him, as he had intended to head north. Despite offering them between $50 and $200 for the ride, Laundrie ultimately paid them nothing.

The documents reveal that investigators pursued leads from social media, news reports, and podcasts, though they noted that some sources, like YouTube videos, were less useful. One witness was able to positively identify Laundrie from a photo lineup, citing his "bushy eyebrows" and "scruffy beard."

The FBI also looked into reports of an argument between Laundrie and restaurant staff at Merry Piglets in Jackson, Wyoming, and investigated numerous false sightings of the couple before locating their remains.

Petito's body was discovered at the Spread Creek dispersed camping area, and about a month later, Laundrie's remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, near his family's Florida home. Alongside his body, investigators recovered a waterproof bag containing a handwritten confession.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 (SAFE).