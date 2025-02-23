Rare Marine Creature 'Dancing' Through Water Baffles Australian Locals

Incredible footage has captured a rare marine sighting off the coast of a popular Far North Queensland tourist town. A master reef guide at the Port Douglas Marina was left thrilled after spotting a white ribbon eel—an elusive creature "very rarely seen in Australia."

The remarkable moment was shared on TikTok this week by Great Barrier Reef ambassadors, showcasing the long, slender eel "dancing" through the marina waters near a moored boat. "This is only the third ever recorded white ribbon eel sighting in Australia," the ambassadors revealed, astonishing thousands of viewers. The last sighting in Australian waters dates back to 2020.

While some online speculators misidentified the slithering creature as a tapeworm, experts quickly clarified its true identity. "White ribbon eels can be found in the waters of Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia, and Fiji but rarely in Australia, which makes this sighting very special," the guides explained, adding that three marine experts verified the eel's identity. The species, also known as a ghost eel, is closely related to moray eels.

"A white ribbon eel swims freely in the ocean with smooth, flowing movements, while a tapeworm is flat, segmented. They look very different when you look at them closer," the guides added.

Reactions to the video varied widely. Some viewers praised the eel's beauty and grace, while others expressed unease. "Is it just me or does it look like a shoelace?" one person joked. Another exclaimed, "This is insane!" However, a few questioned whether the eel posed any danger to humans. The reef guides were quick to reassure viewers, confirming the eel is harmless. "But there are lots of crocodiles in the waters that surround where this was filmed," they noted.

The rare sighting highlights the expertise of the 146 master reef guides operating across the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, dedicated to educating the public about the reef's rich biodiversity.

Mysterious Fish Washes Ashore in Port Douglas

In another unusual marine discovery this week, a strange fish with a formidable set of teeth washed ashore in Port Douglas, sparking curiosity among beachgoers.

The brown and white striped fish caught the attention of locals for its distinctive "good set of choppers." After much speculation online, ichthyologist Jeff Johnson from the Queensland Museum identified the creature as a juvenile Australian halibut.

"It belongs to the flatfish group, which also includes flounders and soles, all of which have both eyes on the same side of the head," Johnson explained. "The Australian Halibut is unique by its large mouth, numerous long teeth, and heavy-set body."

The species is most commonly seen as bycatch in northern prawn trawl fisheries. "It is found on the sandy bottom throughout the northern half of Australia, as well as widely in the tropical Indo-west Pacific, from East Africa to southern Japan," Johnson said. "It is marketed in south-east Asia, but not usually used as food in Australia."

Both sightings have sparked a sense of wonder and curiosity among locals and tourists alike, offering a rare glimpse into the diverse marine life that inhabits the waters around Port Douglas.