Former NFL star Steve Smith Sr. is at the centre of a scandal after audio recordings allegedly exposing an affair were leaked online. The controversy erupted when Tony Martinez, a man claiming to be the husband of the woman in question, accused the former wide receiver of engaging in an extramarital relationship. The allegations have sent shockwaves through the sporting world, with Smith, who has long been known for his fiery personality on and off the field, yet to make an official statement.

Allegations and Leaked Audio

According to Black Sports Online, Martinez took to social media to accuse Smith of having an affair with his wife, a woman he claims met the former athlete while working with the Baltimore Ravens' official marching band. The disgruntled husband posted alleged screenshots of text exchanges between his wife and Smith, as well as an audio recording purportedly capturing a conversation between the two.

'My wife works for the Marching Ravens,' Martinez wrote. 'She met Steve Smith Sr. at work. Steve Smith has been sleeping with my wife. I have receipts, I have a lot more homie.'

While the authenticity of the messages and audio remains unverified, the allegations have set social media ablaze, with many questioning Smith's silence. Martinez has continued to share details of the alleged affair, claiming he has filed for divorce.

Who is Steve Smith Sr.'s Wife, Angie Smith?

Steve Smith Sr. has been married to Angie Smith since 2000, and the couple has four children—Peyton, Baylee, Boston, and Steve Jr. According to Essentially Sports, the couple met at the University of Utah, where Smith played college football before being drafted into the NFL.

Despite the ongoing scandal, Angie has remained silent, avoiding any public statements or social media activity. The couple has previously spoken about their enduring bond, with Smith crediting his wife for her unwavering support throughout his career.

'My wife is my rock. Without her, I wouldn't be the man or player I am today,' Smith once said during his Carolina Panthers Hall of Honor induction speech in 2019.

Steve Smith Sr.'s Career and Net Worth

A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection, Smith played 16 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Carolina Panthers (2001–2013) before finishing his career with the Baltimore Ravens (2014–2016). Known for his aggressive playing style and outspoken nature, he remains one of the most respected wide receivers in the league's history.

Since retiring, Smith has transitioned into sports media, working as an analyst for the NFL Network. His unfiltered commentary has made him a fan favourite, although his blunt takes have also drawn criticism from players. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Smith's net worth is estimated at £7.9 million ($10 million), primarily from his playing career, endorsements, and media work.

Fallout from the Allegations

The accusations have sparked debate among fans and sports commentators. While some believe Smith's reputation as a no-nonsense, straight-talking analyst could be severely impacted, others argue that personal scandals rarely overshadow an athlete's legacy. However, given Smith's strong opinions and history of calling out others, many are now awaiting his response to the controversy.

With neither Smith nor his wife addressing the situation publicly, speculation continues to mount over the authenticity of the allegations and the potential consequences for the former NFL star. Whether this scandal will have lasting repercussions on his career and personal life remains to be seen, but for now, all eyes are on Steve Smith Sr. and the next move he chooses to make.

