Who Was Ariane Bellamar? Playboy Model Dies At 46

Playboy model and television personality Ariane Bellamar died from a heart attack in Nevada last December at the age of 46. Bellamar's ex-husband, Tanner Slaught, shared the heartbreaking news on her Facebook page on Jan. 24.

"It is with great sadness that I am bringing out the news that on December 20th, 2024 – Ariane passed away," Slaught wrote. "While this unbelievable news is shocking because she was only 46, I can assure you that I have verified this truth," he added.

The Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed that Bellamar died of a heart attack on Dec. 20, 2024, TMZ reported on Tuesday.

Slaught, who shares two daughters with Bellamar, expressed that the sudden loss was not only shocking but had placed a significant financial strain on the family. "Her extremely early departure from this world has caught everyone off guard and we were not prepared for this," Slaught said.

In an effort to cover funeral costs, Slaught launched a GoFundMe campaign in January. The fundraiser aimed to assist with transportation expenses for Bellamar's family and friends, as well as to ease the financial burden on Slaught and his fellow beneficiary, Scott Shelly.

Who Was Ariane Bellamar?

Born in Florida and later raised in Toronto, Bellamar rose to fame as a model for Hugh Hefner's Playboy magazine. Her career spanned television appearances, including roles in "Beverly Hills Nannies," "The Millionaire Matchmaker," and "Gordon Ramsay's Hotel Hell." She also appeared in uncredited roles in Hollywood blockbusters such as The Suicide Squad and The Hangover Part III, as well as an extra role in the HBO hit Entourage.

Bellamar was also known for her activism during the #MeToo movement. She publicly accused Entourage star Jeremy Piven of sexual harassment, claiming he grabbed her twice without consent. Her accusations led three other women to come forward with similar allegations. Piven denied the claims.