Conservative Influencer Claims She Had Elon Musk's 13th Child

In a viral post published on X that currently has over 45 million views, St. Clair shared the news with her followers.


Elon Musk
Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, 26, claimed on social media that she gave birth to Elon Musk's 13th child five months ago.

In a viral post published on X that currently has over 45 million views, St. Clair shared the news with her followers.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world," she said. "Elon Musk is the father."

St. Clair said she initially remained mum about the pregnancy and birth.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," St. Clair said.

"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment," she said. "For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

She captioned the post with the Latin phrase "Alea iacta est" ("The die is cast").

The post included the email address to her media representative, Brian Glicklich, for questions.

"Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time," Glicklich said in a post published on X.

The post, which has over 43,000 likes and 12,000 reshares, garnered a lot of comments.

Author Michael Malice poked fun at the surprising announcement with a post with a photo of host Maury Povich, a reference to the popular saying from his TV show, Maury Show, "You are the father!"

St. Clair responded to the post with a laughing emoji.

James O'Keefe of the Tucker Carlson Network congratulated her.

Conservative commentary Candace Owens sent St. Clair her prayers.

St. Clair alluded to doxxing.

"Doxxing a baby is pretty bottom of the barrel," she wrote.

A cheeky post foretold St. Clair as Musk's baby mama back in October 2023.

Musk, who follows St. Clair on X, did not immediately respond but continued posting about other topics.

Musk has three children with pop singer Grimes, and twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, reported the New York Post.

One of his children with Justine Wilson Musk died at 10 weeks from SIDS in 2002.

Real Time Analytics