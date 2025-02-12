Entertainment

'Hitch' Director Reveals Will Smith Feud, Recalls Behind-the-Scenes Clashes

The making of "Hitch," the 2005 romantic comedy starring Will Smith and Eva Mendes, wasn't as smooth as it seemed on screen, according to the film's director, Andy Tennant.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Tennant opened up about the struggles he faced working with Smith, revealing that the two often clashed over the direction of the film.

"We had our difficulties," Tennant admitted to Business Insider on Feb. 11.

He explained that the movie he envisioned and the one Smith wanted to make were very different, making the process a "battle."

According to Tennant, Smith even tried to "back out" just three days before filming began, wanting to take more time to work on the script; Tennant revealed that the situation became so tense that he feared for his job.

"I was more afraid of Will making that version of the movie than I was about them firing me," Tennant said.

Despite these early struggles, Tennant praised Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, for stepping in and supporting his vision.

"Jada was a big help," Tennant shared.

Although the director faced major challenges behind the scenes, "Hitch" went on to be a major success. The film grossed $371.6 million worldwide, receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike, Deadline said.

Tennant recalled that, despite their differences, once filming began, the process became more collaborative, with creative debates ultimately leading to a product that resonated with fans.

Interestingly, Tennant revealed that he had submitted a proposal for a "Hitch" sequel but recently learned that Smith's production company is now developing one.

"I just found out about it three months ago," Tennant said, accepting the turn of events with a shrug. "Hey, that's Hollywood."

Meanwhile, Smith is busy working on a sequel to his 2007 thriller "I Am Legend," alongside Michael B. Jordan, though a release date for that project has not been set.

