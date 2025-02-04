Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Arrested For DUI, Drug Possession, Resisting Arrest

Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested in Florida on Monday for driving under the influence, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest, TMZ reported.

The 34-year-old was booked into the Orange County jail, though details surrounding the arrest remain unclear.

Marcus is the second of Michael Jordan's five children and one of the most well-known. He gained additional public attention through his high-profile relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen.

The pair began dating in 2022 and frequently appeared on The Real Housewives of Miami. However, Larsa confirmed their split in March 2024. The former couple also co-hosted a podcast, Separation Anxiety, where they openly discussed their relationship, which drew significant public scrutiny due to her history with Scottie.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen were married in 1997 and finalized their divorce in December 2021. They share four children: Scotty Jr., 24, Preston, 23, Justin, 20, and Sophia, 16.

Outside of his public persona, Marcus runs Trophy Room, an Orlando-based boutique inspired by the Jordan family's personal trophy collection. He founded the store in 2016, and it has become a popular destination for sneaker and sports memorabilia enthusiasts.

As of now, further details regarding Marcus Jordan's arrest and legal proceedings remain unavailable.

This is a developing story.