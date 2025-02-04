U.S.

Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Arrested For DUI, Drug Possession, Resisting Arrest

By
Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Dates Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife, Larsa Pippen in Miami; Social Media Fans React
Marcus Jordan, the son of the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan. Josh Brasted/Getty Images

Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested in Florida on Monday for driving under the influence, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest, TMZ reported.

The 34-year-old was booked into the Orange County jail, though details surrounding the arrest remain unclear.

Marcus is the second of Michael Jordan's five children and one of the most well-known. He gained additional public attention through his high-profile relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen.

The pair began dating in 2022 and frequently appeared on The Real Housewives of Miami. However, Larsa confirmed their split in March 2024. The former couple also co-hosted a podcast, Separation Anxiety, where they openly discussed their relationship, which drew significant public scrutiny due to her history with Scottie.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen were married in 1997 and finalized their divorce in December 2021. They share four children: Scotty Jr., 24, Preston, 23, Justin, 20, and Sophia, 16.

Outside of his public persona, Marcus runs Trophy Room, an Orlando-based boutique inspired by the Jordan family's personal trophy collection. He founded the store in 2016, and it has become a popular destination for sneaker and sports memorabilia enthusiasts.

As of now, further details regarding Marcus Jordan's arrest and legal proceedings remain unavailable.

This is a developing story.

Tags
Michael jordan
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
The cargo ship Vezhen is anchored outside Karlskrona for examination by Swedish authorities

Norway Seizes Russian-crewed Ship Over Suspected Cable Damage

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast
2025 Grammy Awards: When And Where To Watch Star-Studded Night?
UBS posted a much better-than-expected net profit in the fourth quarter
UBS Profit Beats Forecast As Credit Suisse Merger Nears End
Rescuers evacuate one of the wounded after the missile attack in Odesa
Russian Missile Attack Hits Odesa, Wounding Seven
Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage in Gaza hold signs bearing the names of hostages believed to be dead, during a demonstration in Tel Aviv demanding action to rescue all captives
Hamas, Israel Set For Fourth Gaza Ceasefire Swap
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics