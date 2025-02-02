World

Deadly Flash Floods Force Mass Evacuations In Australia's Northeast

By
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 22: A lady and a small child look at the flood water as they stand on the closed bridge across the swollen Nepean River at Blaxland’s Crossing, Wallacia on March 22, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images/Mark Kolbe

Severe flash floods in northeastern Australia have claimed one life and forced thousands to evacuate as heavy rainfall inundates homes and businesses.

Since Friday, flooding has impacted large areas along the North Queensland coast, with Ingham and Townsville among the hardest-hit locations. Authorities have urged residents in low-lying coastal areas to evacuate immediately.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli confirmed on Sunday that one person had died in the flooding in Ingham.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the flooding "heartbreaking" in a post on X, expressing condolences to the affected families and pledging federal support for recovery efforts.

In Townsville's Bluewater suburb, an emergency alert was issued Sunday, warning residents that rising floodwaters posed a severe threat to life. Local disaster officials urged immediate evacuations, cautioning that conditions could become too dangerous for emergency rescues.

Residents in Townsville's high-risk "black zone" were advised to evacuate by midday Sunday, with evacuation centers set up to provide shelter.

Adding to the crisis, Queensland's Department of Environment, Science and Innovation warned residents to stay alert for crocodiles that may have been displaced by the floods, according to Nine News.

"During flooding crocodiles can turn up in places they haven't been seen before as they move about in search of calmer waters," the department said in a statement. "Expect crocodiles in all north and far north Queensland waterways even if there is no warning sign."

The flooding follows days of relentless rainfall and strong winds, fueled by two low-pressure tropical systems, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. Some areas have recorded up to 600 mm (about 23 inches) of rain in 24 hours, with 250 mm falling in just six hours.

The bureau forecasts that heavy rain and damaging winds will persist through Monday, heightening the risk of further flash flooding.

